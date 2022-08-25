Ranking the best wide receivers in the country

The quarterbacks seem to get all the headlines and for good reason each year. Without a solid QB, you won’t be winning anything of significance, but they need someone to catch the ball and that is where we are heading for this list.

There are plenty of options for top pass catchers across the college football landscape. Last year the Ohio State Buckeyes had two top-tier receivers in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, but now it is Rose Bowl standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s turn.

Among the top WRs in the country, we have players from each of the Power Five conferences. This list is dominated by the ACC, despite losing their best pass-catching threat to the USC Trojans.

I ranked the top 10 pass catchers heading into the season, a projection of where I expect them to finish following the 2022 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 Stats: 95 Rec | 1,606 Yards | 9 TDs | 16.9 YPR

Despite having first-round draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the team, Smith-Njigba set OSU records for receptions and yards in a season. His breakout game came against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Jordan Addison, USC Trojans

2021 Stats: 100 Rec | 1,593 Yards | 17 TDs | 15.9 YPR

Addison walked away with the Biletnikoff Award given to the top WR in college football. This year he will be in a new offense and with a new quarterback. Addison should thrive once again in the Lincoln Riley offense.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU Tigers

2021 Stats: 38 Rec | 509 Yards | 9 TDs | 13.4 YPR

Last season Kayshon Boutte was off to a hot start until an injury against Kentucky ended his season abruptly. This year should be the year that Boutte proves he is the next great LSU WR under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns

2021 Stats: 62 Rec | 981 Yards | 12 TDs | 15.8 YPR

Worthy was a late addition to the Texas 2021 recruiting class and he proved his worth as a true freshman. He led the Horns in receiving yards and touchdowns and gets a new QB this year with Quinn Ewers. After the injury to Isaiah Neyor, it will once again be up to Worthy to shoulder the load.

Josh Downs, North Carolina Tar Heels

2021 Stats: 101 Rec | 1,335 Yards | 8 TDs | 13.2 YPR

Downs was one of the top weapons for UNC and QB Sam Howell, however, with a new quarterback they will likely lean heavily on him in 2022.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2021 Stats: 71 Rec | 1,293 Yards | 15 TDs | 18.2 YPR

Perry burst onto the scene last year along with quarterback Sam Hartman. While Hartman is beginning the season away from the team due to a non-football injury situation, Perry will be expected to continue his play from 2021.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Stats: 64 Rec | 1,081 Yards | 12 TDs | 16.9 YPR

Much like Perry, Tillman enjoyed his most success last season. Heading into year two with head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tillman should be an explosive weapon once again.

Keytaon Thompson, Virginia Cavaliers

2021 Stats: 78 Rec | 990 Yards | 2 TDs | 12.7 YPR

The former Mississippi State quarterback converted to wide receiver in 2021 with Virginia and proved his worth. This will be a massive year for Thompson under new head coach and former Clemson OC Tony Elliott.

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Cavaliers

2021 Stats: 57 Rec | 1,203 Yards | 9 TDs | 21.1 YPR

Joining his teammate Keytaon Thomspon, we have Dontayvion Wicks who performed like a big-play wide receiver for UVA. The duo should provide plenty of production for QB Brennan Armstrong in 2022.

Jermaine Burton, Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Stats: 26 Rec | 497 Yards | 5 TDs | 19.1 YPR

Burton won a national championship with Georgia and then promptly switched to Alabama through the transfer portal following the season. Going into this season Burton will be featured in an offense that produces top-tier WRs, he should thrive in 2022 with Heisman QB Bryce Young.

