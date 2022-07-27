Ranking the best traditions in SEC football

It just means more in SEC football. And that’s mostly due to decades-long traditions that makes football in the South more than just something to do on fall Saturdays.

From Death Valley to The Plains to Between the Hedges, here’s our power rankings of SEC football’s best traditions.

Other SEC worst-to-first series: College towns, head coaching jobs, stadiums, helmets, logos, live mascots

"Rocky Top" (Tennessee)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It can get annoying to sit through whether at home on TV or in-person, but it’s catchy.

Checkerboard Neyland (Tennessee)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

All traditions have to start somewhere. Tennessee fans checkerboarding Neyland Stadium may be a new one, but it is an incredible sight to see.

Cowbells (Mississippi State)

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

As annoying as these may be, you have to give it to the fans at Davis-Wade Stadium. They’re dedicated.

Rammer Jammer (Alabama)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

“Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer. Give ’em hell, Alabama!”

“Rammer jammer” comes from a defunct student magazine that was published for several decades beginning in the 1920s.

Midnight Yell (Texas A&M)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Held the night before a home game, a midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Stadium is one of the coolest traditions in college football that any fan should want to check off their bucket list.

The Vol Navy (Tennessee)

Syndication: Knoxville

A floating tailgate outside of Neyland Stadium, the Vol Navy should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Uga (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is the greatest mascot in all of college football. No team adores their mascot like the University of Georgia loves Uga.

These English Bulldogs have been treated like royalty since the day Uga I became the official mascot of the university in 1956.

It started when Sonny Seiler brought his and his wife Cecelia’s bulldog to a football game in 1956. Head coach Wally Butts asked Seiler if the school could use the dog as its mascot going forward.

Story continues

Georgia is the only major college that actually buries its mascots within the confines of the stadium.

Sandstorm (South Carolina)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

One of the coolest things you’ll ever see is when “Sandstorm” comes on at Williams-Brice and the whole stadium starts shaking.

'Neck' (LSU)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The band’s version was banned by the university in 2010 after fans modified it with some unfriendly lyrics, but fans at Tiger Stadium will still keep it alive.

Calling The Hogs (Arkansas)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas fan or not…how can you not enjoy the classic “Woo Pig Sooooie” at Razorback games?

The Grove (Ole Miss)

Chuck Cook – USA TODAY Sports

The pageantry, the atmosphere and the charm of Oxford has led to the Grove at Ole Miss becoming the top spot for southern football tailgating.

The 12th Man (Texas A&M)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The power of the 12th Man is echoed in the unity, the loyalty, and the willingness of Aggies to serve when called to do so.” – TAMU.edu

War Eagle (Auburn)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

We aren’t ones to compliment our neighbors to the east and west often, but we had to give it to the Auburn Tigers here.

Since the first War Eagle, there have been seven other birds throughout Auburn’s history which have served as the school’s symbol and kept alive the legendary battle cry. War Eagle VIII (Aurea) currently entertains fans with her customary flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium prior to each home football game.

Light up Sanford (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A new tradition, one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see is when 92,746 fans light up the Athens night with their cell phones after the third quarter.

Rolling Toomer's Corner (Auburn)

Syndication: Montgomery

One of the greatest traditions there is, Toomer’s Corner is maybe the coolest setting in American sports. You need to check it out after a big Auburn win.

World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Georgia-Florida)

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

It’s a scene in college football like none other. The drive to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, simply put, is just different, has a unique vibe and is more exciting than an ordinary college football game.

[listicle id=73786]

[listicle id=74124]

1

1

1

1

1

1