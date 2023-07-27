Ranking the best tight ends on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses to play against on their upcoming 2023 schedule.
Typically, the offensive side of the ball is closely associated with the quarterback play. Tight ends now play an integral part in many NFL offenses, needing to block defenders to protect the QB, create and maintain running lanes for the back, or even running routes to provide an option for the quarterback when throwing.
Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Bills will face in 2023:
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”2560″>
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
PFF grade: 91.3 (1st overall)
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”660″>
Matt Slocum, AP.
PFF grade: 78.2 (4th overall)
3. Darren Waller, New York Giants
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”720″>
Rich Schultz/GettyImages
PFF grade: 72.4 (12th overall)
4. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
70.6 (16th overall)
5. Austin Hooper, Las Vegas Raiders
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Raiders TE Hooper (#81) at former team Titans. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
PFF grade: 68.8 (17th overall)
6. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”800″>
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
PFF grade: 67.6 (20th overall)
7. Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Broncos TE Trautman (#82) at former team Saints. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
PFF grade: 66.7 (22nd overall)
8. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”420″>
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
PFF grade: 66.1 (24th overall)
9. Chris Myarick, New York Giants
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
PFF grade: 63.2 (31st overall)
10. Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
PFF grade: 62.7 (32nd overall)
11. Ko Kieft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”420″>
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PFF grade: 62.7 (32nd overall)
12. C.J. Uzomah, New York Jets
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1280″>
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
PFF grade: 62.3 (36th overall)
13. Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1500″>
Image: Chiefs.com
PFF grade: 60.7 (39th overall)
14. Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Patriots TE Gesicki (#88) at former team Dolphins. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
PFF grade: 60.5 (40th overall)
15. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images
PFF grade: 60.4 (41st overall)
16. Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1280″>
AP
PFF grade: 60.2 (42nd overall)
17. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”2000″>
Tyler Conklin, NY Jets, Getty Images
PFF grade: 58.6 (45th overall)
18. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1068″>
Buccaneers’ tight end Cade Otton/via buccaneers.com
PFF grade: 58.2 (48th overall)
19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
PFF grade: 58.1 (50th overall)
20. Peyton Hendershot, Dallas Cowboys
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”720″>
Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot (#89). Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages
PFF grade: 57.2 (52nd overall)
21. John Bates, Washington Commanders
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”420″>
(Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
PFF grade: 57.0 (53rd overall)
22. Irv Smith Jr., Cincinatti Bengals
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”720″>
Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. (#84) at former team Vikings. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 56.4 (54th overall)
23. Chris Manhertz, Denver Broncos
PFF grade:
56.4 (54th overall)
24. O.J. Howard, Las Vegas Raiders
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”960″>
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
PFF grade: 56.2 (56th overall)
25. Mitchell Wilcox, Cincinnati Bengals
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”720″>
Emilee Chinn/GettyImages
PFF grade: 55.7 (57th overall)
26. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”960″>
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
PFF grade: 52.0 (63rd overall)
27. Eric Saubert, Miami Dolphins
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”720″>
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 50.4 (65th overall)
28. Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”800″>
Vincent Carchietta, USA Today Sports
PFF grade: 49.7 (66th overall)
29. Tre' McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
PFF grade: 32.2 (73rd overall)