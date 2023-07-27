Ranking the best tight ends on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses to play against on their upcoming 2023 schedule.

Typically, the offensive side of the ball is closely associated with the quarterback play. Tight ends now play an integral part in many NFL offenses, needing to block defenders to protect the QB, create and maintain running lanes for the back, or even running routes to provide an option for the quarterback when throwing.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Bills will face in 2023:

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

PFF grade: 91.3 (1st overall)

Matt Slocum, AP.

PFF grade: 78.2 (4th overall)

Rich Schultz/GettyImages

PFF grade: 72.4 (12th overall)

70.6 (16th overall)

Raiders TE Hooper (#81) at former team Titans. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

PFF grade: 68.8 (17th overall)

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

PFF grade: 67.6 (20th overall)

Broncos TE Trautman (#82) at former team Saints. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PFF grade: 66.7 (22nd overall)

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

PFF grade: 66.1 (24th overall)

9. Chris Myarick, New York Giants

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PFF grade: 63.2 (31st overall)

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PFF grade: 62.7 (32nd overall)

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PFF grade: 62.7 (32nd overall)

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

PFF grade: 62.3 (36th overall)

13. Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Image: Chiefs.com

PFF grade: 60.7 (39th overall)

Patriots TE Gesicki (#88) at former team Dolphins. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 60.5 (40th overall)

15. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

PFF grade: 60.4 (41st overall)

16. Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants

AP

PFF grade: 60.2 (42nd overall)

17. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Tyler Conklin, NY Jets, Getty Images

PFF grade: 58.6 (45th overall)

18. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' tight end Cade Otton/via buccaneers.com

PFF grade: 58.2 (48th overall)

19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

PFF grade: 58.1 (50th overall)

20. Peyton Hendershot, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot (#89). Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

PFF grade: 57.2 (52nd overall)

(Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

PFF grade: 57.0 (53rd overall)

22. Irv Smith Jr., Cincinatti Bengals

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. (#84) at former team Vikings. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 56.4 (54th overall)

23. Chris Manhertz, Denver Broncos

PFF grade:

56.4 (54th overall)

24. O.J. Howard, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' TE O.J Howard (#83) at former team Texans. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 56.2 (56th overall)

25. Mitchell Wilcox, Cincinnati Bengals

Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

PFF grade: 55.7 (57th overall)

26. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 52.0 (63rd overall)

27. Eric Saubert, Miami Dolphins

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 50.4 (65th overall)

28. Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Vincent Carchietta, USA Today Sports

PFF grade: 49.7 (66th overall)

29. Tre' McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers

Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

PFF grade: 32.2 (73rd overall)

