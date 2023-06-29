Ranking the best running backs on the Saints’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The New Orleans Saints’ schedule may not look too challenging at first glance, but they’re going to play against some of the best running backs in the NFL in the fall — as well as the two highest-drafted running backs in the 2023 rookie class. It’s going to be a serious test for a Saints run defense that didn’t quite meet expectations last year, and which the team has taken pains to rebuild by overhauling their defensive line in the offseason.
Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Saints will face in 2023:
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
PFF Grade: 86.1 (6th overall)
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
PFF Grade: 85.9 (7th overall)
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
PFF Grade: 81.3 (11th overall)
Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
PFF Grade: 80.7 (14th overall)
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
PFF Grade: 80.3 (15th overall)
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
PFF Grade: 78.9 (17th overall)
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
PFF Grade: 76.7 (20th overall)
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
PFF Grade: 71.1 (34th overall)
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PFF Grade: 68.2 (36th overall)
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
PFF Grade: 67.6 (39th overall)
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
PFF Grade: 95.3 (In college, would be 1st overall)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
PFF Grade: 82.6 (In college, would be 4th overall)
Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
PFF Grade: 71.5 (Did not qualify, would rank 33rd overall)