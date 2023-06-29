Ranking the best running backs on the Saints’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

The New Orleans Saints’ schedule may not look too challenging at first glance, but they’re going to play against some of the best running backs in the NFL in the fall — as well as the two highest-drafted running backs in the 2023 rookie class. It’s going to be a serious test for a Saints run defense that didn’t quite meet expectations last year, and which the team has taken pains to rebuild by overhauling their defensive line in the offseason.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Saints will face in 2023:

PFF Grade: 86.1 (6th overall)

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

PFF Grade: 85.9 (7th overall)

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.3 (11th overall)

PFF Grade: 80.7 (14th overall)

AP Photo/Brett Duke

PFF Grade: 80.3 (15th overall)

PFF Grade: 78.9 (17th overall)

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

PFF Grade: 76.7 (20th overall)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.1 (34th overall)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.2 (36th overall)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.6 (39th overall)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 95.3 (In college, would be 1st overall)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / Detroit Free Press

PFF Grade: 82.6 (In college, would be 4th overall)

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 71.5 (Did not qualify, would rank 33rd overall)

