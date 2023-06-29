Ranking the best running backs on the Saints’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

John Sigler
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints’ schedule may not look too challenging at first glance, but they’re going to play against some of the best running backs in the NFL in the fall — as well as the two highest-drafted running backs in the 2023 rookie class. It’s going to be a serious test for a Saints run defense that didn’t quite meet expectations last year, and which the team has taken pains to rebuild by overhauling their defensive line in the offseason.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Saints will face in 2023:

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

PFF Grade: 86.1 (6th overall)

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

PFF Grade: 85.9 (7th overall)

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.3 (11th overall)

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

PFF Grade: 80.7 (14th overall)

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

AP Photo/Brett Duke
AP Photo/Brett Duke

PFF Grade: 80.3 (15th overall)

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

PFF Grade: 78.9 (17th overall)

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

AP Photo/Derick Hingle
AP Photo/Derick Hingle

PFF Grade: 76.7 (20th overall)

Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.1 (34th overall)

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.2 (36th overall)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.6 (39th overall)

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 95.3 (In college, would be 1st overall)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / Detroit Free Press
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / Detroit Free Press

PFF Grade: 82.6 (In college, would be 4th overall)

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 71.5 (Did not qualify, would rank 33rd overall)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

