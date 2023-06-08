Ranking the best running backs on the Eagles’ 2023 schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face seven quarterbacks that led 2022 playoff teams.

The most brutal schedule in the league, the Birds will open up in New England on a Tom Brady appreciation afternoon.

They’ll also face talented running backs, with nine dual-threat ball carriers on the slate.

With the final week of OTAs upon us, we’re ranking the 14 running backs Philadelphia will face in 2023 from best to worst.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In 11 games with San Francisco, McCaffrey posted 746 yards and six rushing touchdowns while adding 52 receptions, 464 yards, and four touchdowns in the passing game.

Injuries limited him to just ten total games from 2020-2021. Yet, he’s a dynamic threat whenever he’s available, and his peak is higher than any running back in the league.

Now healthy, Barkley thrived in a new offensive scheme.

The former Penn State matched his previous career high with 352 touches, and he looked explosive under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards and reaching the end zone 10 times.

With Elliott sidelined in Weeks 8 and 9, Pollard totaled 246 and four touchdowns on the ground, cementing his status as the future starter. Pollard is healthy after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Cowboys’ Divisional Round loss.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

According to PFF, Stevenson finished fourth in attempts per broken tackle (8.8) and also ranked ninth in yards after contact per attempt.

Stevenson is a reliable receiver in the passing game. The former fourth-round pick logged 69 receptions on 88 targets for 421 yards for New England in 2022.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall also missed time in his rookie season due to injuries. But the former Iowa State back managed 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns before tearing his ACL in October.

The first running back selected in the 2022 draft, Kenneth Walker III, finished second to Garrett Wilson in OROY voting. He became the Seahawks’ full-time back after an injury to Rashaad Penny and posted 1,050 yards on 228 carries.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Although Dalvin Cook played the most snaps of his career last season, he posted the worst yards per carry of his NFL tenure.

He logged 264 carries for 1,173 yards (4.4 average) and eight touchdowns.

Cook appears poised to be released.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Conner has never completed a full slate of games in his six-year career, but he’s been dominant for the Cardinals. His 18-touchdown campaign in 2021 gives Jonathan Gannon a starting point.

Pacheco was the 251st pick in the draft but surpassed Clyde Edwards-Helaire to become the Chiefs’ top running back by midseason.

A tough, powerful running back who likes to initiate contact, Pacheco will lose snaps to Jerick McKinnon on passing downs.

The former Alabama running back recovered from a gunshot wound to post nearly 800 yards over 12 games for the NFC East rivals.

Mostert is coming off his best season as a pro in 2022, logging 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns.

The running back is quite familiar with the Bills, as he spent the last four seasons playing for the New England Patriots.

Harris, 5-11 and 213 pounds played in 11 games, had 106 attempts for 462 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and averaged 4.4 yards per attempt.

Harris’s best season came in 2021 when he started in 15 games and racked up 202 carries for 929 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. His 15 rushing TDs ranked fifth among NFL RBs that season, and he also caught 18 passes for 132 yards.

White finished his rookie season with 481 yards, and after taking over as the starter in Week 10, he excelled, taking off for his first 100-yard game against the Seattle Seahawks. White also showed off his skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, logging 290 yards in receiving yards with 50 catches.

Cam Akers, Los AngelesnRams

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Akers bounced back this past season with a career-high 80.8 rushing grade, a 4.2 yards-per-carry average, and 17 explosive runs per PFF.

He logged 188 carries for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed time due to a torn Achilles in 2021 but is back in Sean McVay’s good graces.

Akers finished 2022 with three straight 100-yard performances but also had seven games in which he averaged 3.5 yards per carry or less.

