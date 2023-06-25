Ranking the best running backs on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.

Typically, that side of the ball is closely associated with the quarterback play. However, the rushing attack has its part in the game too.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Bills will face in 2023:

1. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 91.6 (1st overall)

2, Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

PFF grade: 90.2 (4th overall)

3. Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 82.5 (8th overall)

4. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 81.3 (11th overall)

5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

PFF grade: 80.8 (13th overall)

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

PFF grade: 80.3 (15th overall)

7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 80.0 (16th overall)

8. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

USAT
PFF grade: 78.1 (19th overall)

9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

PFF grade: 76.7 (21st overall)

10. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF grade: 76.2 (24th overall)

11. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 75.7 (25th overall)

Grades for players not qualifying for PFF ranking

Players must have played a minimum amount of snaps to be part of PFF’s positional rankings. Usually due to injury, these are the grades for starting running backs that the Bills will face who did not qualify in 2022:

