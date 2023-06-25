Ranking the best running backs on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.
Typically, that side of the ball is closely associated with the quarterback play. However, the rushing attack has its part in the game too.
Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every running back the Bills will face in 2023:
1. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
PFF grade: 91.6 (1st overall)
2, Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
PFF grade: 90.2 (4th overall)
3. Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
PFF grade: 82.5 (8th overall)
4. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
PFF grade: 81.3 (11th overall)
5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
PFF grade: 80.8 (13th overall)
6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
PFF grade: 80.3 (15th overall)
7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
PFF grade: 80.0 (16th overall)
8. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade: 78.1 (19th overall)
9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
PFF grade: 76.7 (21st overall)
10. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
PFF grade: 76.2 (24th overall)
11. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
PFF grade: 75.7 (25th overall)
Grades for players not qualifying for PFF ranking
Players must have played a minimum amount of snaps to be part of PFF’s positional rankings. Usually due to injury, these are the grades for starting running backs that the Bills will face who did not qualify in 2022:
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos: 64.5
Breece Hall, New York Jets: 69.8