Ranking the best ‘revenge games’ on Panthers’ 2023 schedule

If revenge is sweet, then the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 schedule could cause a few trips to the dentist. But since no one likes going to the dentist, we cut this year’s sugar intake down just a bit.

So, here are the top six games from the slate that are seeping with potential revenge—whether it be courtesy of the Panthers or against them.

Texans LB Denzel Perryman vs. Panthers (Week 8)

We can’t blame you if you don’t remember Perryman’s tenure in Carolina, because it barely was one. After signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in March of 2021, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just five months later in the midst of a troubled summer.

Perryman might’ve made the Panthers regret that decision, as he registered his first and only Pro Bowl campaign that very year. And now, in his first game facing his former (and very brief) employer, he can make it hurt even more.

Dolphins WR Robbie Chosen vs. Panthers (Week 6)

The man formerly known as Robby Anderson has undergone yet another name change since the last time we saw him. Nonetheless, he’s still the same guy who met a bitter end with the organization.

Chosen may or may not get many opportunities against the Panthers, especially given the loaded wideout room he’s currently in. But it only takes one for Robby, er, Robbie to turn a game on its head.

Panthers WR Adam Thielen vs. Vikings (Week 4)

Thielen is as Minnesota as it gets. He was born in Detroit Lakes (which is in Minnesota, not Michigan), went to Detroit Lakes High School, attended Minnesota State University and played each of his nine NFL seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, he’s in Carolina—where he’ll be hosting his old pals in Week 4.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield vs. Panthers (Week 13/Week 18)

Mayfield’s stay in Charlotte wasn’t long nor was it memorable. So it’s not as if there’s an extensive history here.

There is, however, an extensive history of Baker having a chip on his shoulder. Although his in-season split with the Panthers last season was an amicable one, you can still bet the former No. 1 overall pick will want to prove his doubters wrong—and even more so in divisional play.

Panthers HC Frank Reich vs. Colts (Week 9)

Speaking of in-season departures, Reich also got the boot from his team in 2022. A rough start to the campaign and a string of failures under center trumped what was a mostly solid five-year tenure for the Colts—who went 40-33-1 with a pair of playoff berths under the former Panthers quarterback.

Maybe this time, it’s Frank Reich—not Nick Sirianni—who wins one for Frank Reich at Indianapolis’ expense.

Bears WR DJ Moore vs. Panthers (Week 10)

Since Moore was often compared to franchise legend Steve Smith Sr. throughout his five-year run in Carolina, there’s some precedent for a potential sequel to the infamous “Blood and Guts” game. And while DJ is as calm, cool and collected as they come, we know he still has a vicious mean streak he can turn to between the lines.

This matchup also has some “revenge” bonuses. Not only will it take place on prime-time television, but it’ll also feature another former pair of Panthers in running back D’Onta Foreman and (if starter Justin Fields is somehow unavailable) quarterback PJ Walker.

