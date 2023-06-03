Ranking the best RB from each SEC program in the 21st century

There have been a number of elite running backs that have come out of the SEC over the years.

Several SEC programs that have sent a handful of running backs to the next level are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Over the course of the last 20 years, several running backs have won the Heisman trophy. Others have won the Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award. Whatever the case may be, there is no shortage of talent to go around in the conference.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the best running back from each SEC program since the turn of the 21st century.

Larry Rountree III - Missouri

Career Stats: 746 CAR / 3,720 RuYds / 40 RuTDs / 47 REC / 289 RecYds / 1 RecTD

One of the more well-rounded running backs that the SEC has seen in recent memory is former Missouri running back Larry Rountree III. The North Carolina native broke the school record for career rushing yards with 3,720. Rountree III was also named an All-SEC Second-Team selection in 2020. The Tigers built their offense around the playmaking ability of Rountree III.

Jeff Demps - Florida

Career Stats: 367 CAR / 2,470 RuYds / 23 RuTDs / 57 REC / 481 RecYds / 1 RecTD

One of the more versatile running backs in the SEC over the last century has to be former Florida tailback, Jeff Demps. Demps was a two-sport athlete in Gainesville. He competed on the Gators track and field team as well as playing running back for the football team. Demps was an integral piece of the Gators’ 2009 National Championship team. His speed and athleticism added a different dimension to Steve Addazio’s offense.

Trayveon Williams - Texas A&M

Career Stats: 600 REC / 3,615 RuYds / 34 RuTDs / 66 REC / 561 RecYds / 1 RecTD

Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have had a slew of promising playmakers in the backfield. One of those players was Trayveon Williams. As a true freshman, Williams became the only player in Aggie history to rush for 1,000 yards. Following the Gator Bowl during his junior season, Williams broke school records for single-season all-purpose yards and single-season rushing yards.

Ralph Webb - Vanderbilt

Career Stats: 931 CAR / 4,178 RuYds / 32 RuTDs / 68 REC / 572 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

One of the top running backs in Vanderbilt’s history is Ralph Webb. The Florida native spent four seasons with the Commodores averaging over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons in Nashville. Webb was a key player in the Commodores’ offense and contributed in a number of different ways.

Career Stats: 210 CAR / 2,194 RuYds / 16 RuTDs / 74 REC / 683 RecYds / 7 RecTDs

One name that is welcome in Knoxville, Tennessee is former Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara. After transferring from Alabama, Kamara made quite the name for himself. The Georgia native was a crucial piece of the Volunteers’ offense. His ability to make plays as a running back and wide receiver made him stand out among others on this list. Despite starting in just eight games, Kamara amassed 2,000 rushing yards.

Anthony Dixon - Mississippi State

Career Stats: 910 CAR / 3,994 RuYds / 42 RuTDs / 56 REC / 449 RecYds / 4 RecTDs

There was not much talk surrounding the Mississippi State football program in the early 2000s. One of the players that received a lot of buzz was Anthony Dixon. The Bulldogs running back set several records as a true freshman. Dixon would set records for most rushing attempts (169), rushing yards gained (668), and rushing touchdowns (4). As a senior, Dixon broke the single-season rushing record with 1,391 rushing yards.

Dexter McCluster - Ole Miss

Career Stats: 304 CAR / 1,955 RuYds / 15 RuTDs / 130 REC / 1,703 RecYds / 7 RecTDs

There may not be a single running back on this list that was more versatile than Dexter McCluster. The former Ole Miss ball carrier became the only player in SEC history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season. In his college career, McCluster was listed as a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2009 as well as being named a Third-team All-American in 2009. His ability to make plays on the ground and through the air makes him one of the more intriguing players on this list.

Benny Snell Jr. - Kentucky

Career Stats: 737 CAR / 3,873 RuYds / 48 RuTDs / 29 REC / 316 RecYds

The Bluegrass state has not sent a whole lot of running backs to the league over the years. One running back that Kentucky was able to send was Benny Snell Jr. The Georgia native spent three seasons in Lexington and was one of the more well-known names across the SEC. Snell Jr. was one of four running backs in the SEC’s history to run for over 1,000 yards in each of the first three seasons of his college career. He was joined by the likes of Herschel Walker, Darren McFadden, and Alex Collins. Snell Jr. also holds the school record for career rushing yards (3,873), total TDs (48), rushing touchdowns (48), and 100-yard games (19).

Marcus Lattimore - South Carolina

Career Stats: 555 CAR / 2,677 RuYds / 38 RuTDs / 74 REC / 767 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

The one player that virtually everyone envisioned making a name for himself at the college and professional level was South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore. The South Carolina native was the ‘heart-and-soul’ of the Gamecocks’ offense. He was effective as a rusher and receiver in Steve Spurrier’s offense. A series of injuries caused Lattimore to miss out on numerous awards and virtually ended his football career. However, he will go down as one of the greatest running backs in SEC history.

Leonard Fournette - LSU

Career Stats: 616 CAR / 3,830 RuYds / 40 RuTDs / 41 REC / 526 RecYds / 1 RecTD

There was an insurmountable amount of hype surrounding Leonard Fournette coming out of high school. The Louisiana native definitely lived up to the hype. In just 32 games in a Tiger uniform, Fournette managed to finish fourth all-time in rushing yards with 3,830. When Fournette surpassed 100 rushing yards, the Tigers went 15-4. His hard-nosed rushing style garnered a lot of attention and certainly helped LSU become contenders.

Cadillac Williams - Auburn

Career Stats: 741 CAR / 3,831 RuYds / 45 RuTDs / 45 REC / 342 RecYds / 1 RecTD

Just as Arkansas had a two-headed monster at running back, Auburn did as well. Running backs Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams highlighted the Tigers’ backfield in the early 2000s. Williams tallied over 3,000 rushing yards in the four seasons that he spent on the Plains. As a senior, Williams received All-SEC First-Team honors and helped lead the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 season. The Alabama native surpassed Bo Jackson for most rushing touchdowns in his Auburn career with 45. Jackson had previously held the record with 43 touchdowns.

Nick Chubb - Georgia

Career Stats: 758 CAR / 4,769 RuYds / 44 RuTDs / 31 REC / 361 RecYds / 4 RecTDs

Over the years, Georgia has produced some of the nation’s most promising running backs. One of those running backs that created quite the name for himself was Nick Chubb. Perhaps the tell-tell sign was when Chubb won Freshman of the Year in 2014. He was also listed as a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2014. His bruising rushing style made him one of the best players in the entire country. Chubb was a key part of helping change the trajectory of the Georgia football program. He was a captain and a leader for the Bulldogs in 2016 when Kirby Smart was hired as the team’s next head coach.

Darren McFadden - Arkansas

Career Stats: 785 CAR / 4,590 RuYds / 41 RuTDs / 46 REC / 365 RecYds / 2 RecTDs

In the early 2000s, Arkansas had a two-headed monster at running back in Felix Jones and Darren McFadden. McFadden was an all-around back that could run between the tackles as well as catch the ball out of the backfield. McFadden eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three seasons in Fayetteville. In 2006 and 2007, McFadden finished second in the Heisman voting. However, he was awarded the Walter Camp Award (2007), Doak Walker Award (2006, 2007), Jim Brown Trophy (2006, 2007), and Offensive Player of the Year (2006, 2007).

Derrick Henry - Alabama

Career Stats: 602 CAR / 3,591 RuYds / 42 RuTDs / 17 REC / 285 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

Alabama has a history of producing elite running backs and sending them to the NFL. The player that best personifies that is Derrick Henry. The Florida native was a staple in Alabama’s backfield from 2013 to 2015. Henry was known for his bruising running style and explosive plays. While in college, Henry won the Heisman Trophy. He was also awarded the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Maxwell Award. His production helped catapult the Crimson Tide to the 2016 National Championship. Henry checks in at No. 1 on our list.

