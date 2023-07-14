Ranking the best quarterbacks on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.
Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every quarterback last season that the Bills will face in 2023:
T-1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
PFF grade: 92.0 (T-1st overall in NFL)
T-1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
PFF grade: 92.0 (T-1st overall)
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade: 88.2 (4th overall)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
PFF grade: 82.6 (8th overall)
5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
PFF grade: 78.6 (11th overall)
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
PFF grade: 77.5 (T-14th overall)
8. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
PFF grade: 75.8 (17th overall)
9. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
PFF grade: 75.5 (18th overall)
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
PFF grade: 71.8 (21st overall)
11. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
PFF grade: 71.4 (22nd overall)
12. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
13. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
PFF grade: 66.2 (29th overall)
Did not qualify: Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
PFF grade: 68.5 (Howell did not play the minimum amount of snaps required to be ranked in 2022).
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
PFF grade: 91.8 (3rd overall)