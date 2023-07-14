Ranking the best quarterbacks on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every quarterback last season that the Bills will face in 2023:

T-1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

USAT
USAT

PFF grade: 92.0 (T-1st overall in NFL)

T-1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 92.0 (T-1st overall)

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 88.2 (4th overall)

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.6 (8th overall)

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.6 (11th overall)

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

7. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

USAT
USAT

PFF grade: 77.5 (T-14th overall)

8. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 75.8 (17th overall)

9. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

USAT
USAT

PFF grade: 75.5 (18th overall)

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.8 (21st overall)

11. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.4 (22nd overall)

12. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

13. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.2 (29th overall)

Did not qualify: Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.5 (Howell did not play the minimum amount of snaps required to be ranked in 2022).

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 91.8 (3rd overall)

