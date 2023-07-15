Ranking the best pass rushers on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every pass rusher last season that the Bills will face in 2023:

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 91.8 (2nd overall in NFL)

(AP Photo/David Becker)

PFF grade: 90.1 (4th overall)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 89.8 (5th overall)

USAT

PFF grade: 88.8 (6th overall)

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 86.4 (8th overall)

(AP Foto/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PFF grade: 84.7 (19th overall)

7. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 84.6 (11th overall)

8. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 83.8 (12th overall)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 83.1 1 (14th overall)

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.9 (T-15th overall)

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

PFF grade: 82.6 (18th overall)

12. Deatrich Wise Jr., New England Patriots

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 74.9 (30th overall)

13. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 73.9 (32nd overall)

14. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 73.6 (33rd overall)

USAT

PFF grade: 72.5 (36th overall)

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.9 (37th overall)

17. Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 71.7 (38th overall)

18. Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins**

USAT

PFF grade: 71.0 (40th overall)

** Current free agent

19. Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 70.3 (41st overall)

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.7 (43rd overall)

Bills pass rush

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Von Miller: 85.8 (9th overall)

Greg Rousseau: 80.9 (20th overall)

Boogie Basham: 66.9 (42nd overall)

