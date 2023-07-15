Ranking the best pass rushers on the Bills’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The Buffalo Bills have some talented teams and offenses on their upcoming 2023 schedule.
Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded and ranked every pass rusher last season that the Bills will face in 2023:
1. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
PFF grade: 91.8 (2nd overall in NFL)
2. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
PFF grade: 90.1 (4th overall)
3. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade: 89.8 (5th overall)
4. Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
PFF grade: 88.8 (6th overall)
5. Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders
PFF grade: 86.4 (8th overall)
6. Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
PFF grade: 84.7 (19th overall)
7. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade: 84.6 (11th overall)
8. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade: 83.8 (12th overall)
9. Josh Uche, New England Patriots
PFF grade: 83.1 1 (14th overall)
10. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
PFF grade: 82.9 (T-15th overall)
11. John Franklin-Myers, New York Jets
PFF grade: 82.6 (18th overall)
12. Deatrich Wise Jr., New England Patriots
PFF grade: 74.9 (30th overall)
13. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
PFF grade: 73.9 (32nd overall)
14. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots
PFF grade: 73.6 (33rd overall)
15. Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
PFF grade: 72.5 (36th overall)
16. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
PFF grade: 71.9 (37th overall)
17. Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets
PFF grade: 71.7 (38th overall)
18. Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins**
PFF grade: 71.0 (40th overall)
** Current free agent
19. Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
PFF grade: 70.3 (41st overall)
20. Charles Omenihu, Kansas City Chiefs
PFF grade: 69.7 (43rd overall)
Bills pass rush
Von Miller: 85.8 (9th overall)
Greg Rousseau: 80.9 (20th overall)
Boogie Basham: 66.9 (42nd overall)