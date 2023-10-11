Ranking the best pass blockers on the Texas offensive line per PFF

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns returned all five starting offensive linemen from last season and now have one of the best pass blockers in the Big 12 conference.

Despite right guard Cole Hutson injuring his knee against Wyoming, the front five have been playing well during passing scenarios.

The starting big men up front have only allowed six sacks through six games. When it comes to protection, that number is great. Only averaging one sack per game allows quarterback Quinn Ewers to stay on his feet and read through his progressions, which can also contribute to his success this season.

In summary, the Texas offensive line has been extraordinary in the passing game. It should continue to be impressive as they come out of their bye week to face an inferior Houston defensive line.

Here are the best starting offensive linemen in the passing game through six weeks, according to PFF.

Right tackle Christain Jones has the best passing grade (82.0) of all linemen on this Texas team according to PFF. Jones hasn’t allowed a sack through six weeks and has just one quarterback hit and three pressures credited to his name. The senior from Cypress, Texas is the anchor of this offensive line.

Although center Jake Majors suffered an injury this past Saturday against Oklahoma, he has been a pivotal part of this offensive line. With a 79.5 passing grade for the season, he has allowed just four pass rushes and zero sacks. Texas hopes to have Majors back when they play Houston after the bye week.

Kelvin Banks (T)

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have a couple of elite tackles on this offensive line. Kelvin Banks is a future first-round pick and is playing like one as he is in his second year for Texas. Banks has allowed one sack and five quarterback pressures and is a top tackle in the conference.

DJ Campbell has a 75.4 passing grade according to PFF, and has allowed the most sacks of all linemen for Texas with three. He also has given up seven pressures on the quarterback, which isn’t the best. Campbell has been decent thus far and will need to play better as Texas looks to pursue a conference championship game.

Hayden Conner (G)

Hayden Conner rounds us out with a 71.8 passing grade. The Texas guard has allowed two sacks and six pressures on the quarterback. Texas will need to continue their success with the offensive line going forward, and guard Cole Hutson will hopefully be back in the near future.

