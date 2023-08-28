Ranking the best offenses in the Big Ten for 2023

The 2023 football season is now upon us and fans are chomping at the bit for football to start and to see their favorite team’s take the field. It is also the last year fans will see the Big Ten as we now know it, with 14 teams, before the incoming additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Taking a look at this upcoming season, the conference may be the most competitive it has been in a long time from top to bottom.

In this series, we are ranking the teams in the Big Ten, starting with offenses:

14. Northwestern

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern was the bottom dwellers a year ago, and I don’t see that changing this season, especially after the chaotic offseason they just endured.

13. Indiana

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This is my bold prediction, but I think Illinois is really going to struggle on offense this season. While their offensive line should be a typical highly touted Bret Bielemma squad, Ole Miss QB transfer Luke Altmyer doesn’t instill much confidence in me. Along with having to replace star RB Chase Brown.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Wimsatt is entering his third season with Rutgers and if he is going to take a major step forward, it is going to have to happen this season.

10. Minnesota

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

I think this will just be natural regression for PJ Fleck’s squad having to replace Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim. Minnesota’s offensive line should be stout once again though.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule was a phenomenal hire, and adding Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims should help, but his OC hire of Marcus Satterfield doesn’t inspire much confidence in me after an underwhelming tenure at South Carolina.

8. Michigan State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With having Taulia Tagovailoa around, I have confidence Maryland’s offense willl keep

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell has built a very scary offense for his first year in Madison. SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai along with Braelon Allen’s ground game, Wisconsin will be causing a lot of problems.

1. Michigan

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan returns the best OL in America, paired with two great running backs and a solid quarterback. They hold the top spot heading into 2023.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire