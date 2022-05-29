Ranking the best moves made by Jags GM Trent Baalke this offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several changes this offseason, but one area that remained the same was the general manager role. Fans were hoping for sweeping changes as Urban Meyer had already been fired back in December, and firing Baalke would’ve completed that process.

However, that didn’t happen, and owner Shad Khan retained Baalke. That led to a lot of skepticism on the fan’s part early this year and some of it remains, though some fans are coming around to the decision.

As for the offseason Baalke has had, it has been far from perfect. However, he’s had some good moments along the way that could turn the Jags around eventually. That said, over the next few days, we will look at the best and most questionable moves he’s made this offseason.

To start on a positive note, here are four moves we feel was his best this offseason:

4. Signing LT Cam Robinson

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are several fans who are probably already prepared to sound off about this decision, but this was a wise move for the simple fact that the Jags have been horrible at retaining their early-round draft picks. Simply put, that isn’t a good look for an organization and it’s a key reason fans have seen their beloved Jags slandered over time.

Early-round selections Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, and C.J. Henderson were all traded through the last few offseasons, Leonard Fournette was flat out waived, and Taven Bryan wasn’t retained past his rookie contract. For the league and players to take the Jags seriously, this is an issue they must work on addressing and Baalke is well aware of that. A good place to start was retaining Robinson, a former second-round pick, who the team initially franchise tagged for the second consecutive time this offseason.

Robinson ended up getting a three-year deal worth $54 million with $33 million being guaranteed. The total value ranks him 14th among left tackles and the guaranteed amount ranked him 10th. Sure, the Jags would’ve come out cheaper by drafting a tackle, but even in that scenario, an argument could’ve been made to still keep Robinson.

Story continues

In 2021, Robinson only allowed one sack and had a pass blocking grade of 76.6, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s certainly something fans can live with when it comes to protecting Trevor Lawrence and it seems new coach Doug Pederson believes he’s a player the Jags can build with.

3. Moving away from a frugal offseason approach

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JULY 29: General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 29, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jaguars fans went into free agency with low expectations because Baalke had a reputation for not spending. However, they were pleasantly surprised as the Jags spent the most money ever by a team in an NFL offseason. By March 28, they had handed out a total of $175.3 million in guaranteed money after making several notable additions during the first few weeks of free agency.

The additions the Jags made early included receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Foysade Oluokun, and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, to name a few. And while none of them were the top names at their positions, they certainly make the Jags better than they were in 2021.

The Jags had the league’s worst record for the last two years, so a spending spree honestly made sense to avoid wasting another year of Lawrence’s development. Still, many who cover the Jags were skeptical if that would change Baalke’s free agency approach, but he wisely moved away from the approach that has failed him many times in the past.

Now, the big question is whether or not he got the right players.

2. Trading up for LB Devin Lloyd

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twenty-seventh overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags decided to move on from Myles Jack the week of free agency after adding Oluokun. That said, with the former second-round pick gone, the Jags had a void to fill alongside Oluokun, but luckily the draft had several options for them.

After taking Travon Walker with the first overall pick, Baalke also saw an opportunity to jump back into the back of Round 1 for another player who represented good value for a late first-rounder and had the skills to replace Jack. That player was Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was projected to be a Top-21 pick in the eyes of many.

For whatever reason, Lloyd was still on the board beyond that point and the Jags put a plan in place to call the Tampa Bay Bucs at pick No. 27 to work out a deal. That allowed them to jump the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots to address an important part of their defense.

All it took for the Jags to move up was their second-round pick (No. 33), a fourth-round pick (No. 106), and a sixth-round pick (No. 180). When considering the Jags had 12 picks initially, that was a small price to pay for getting a player of Lloyd’s caliber and one who could lead the defense for many years to come.

1. Hiring Ethan Waugh

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags said they would be bolstering their front office by potentially hiring a president of football operations and assistant general manager. That would put the team in a position where they would have someone above and below Baalke.

However, the fans who wanted someone over Baalke ended up disappointed as owner Khan put the search for a football operations president on hold. He seemingly liked the cohesion between Pederson and Baalke this offseason and didn’t want to mess it up. That said, they just went with hiring an assistant general manager instead.

The executive who ended up getting the job was former San Francisco executive Ethan Waugh, who worked with Baalke with the 49ers for several years. Some fans may see that as a bad thing, though, because Baalke’s tenure was a disaster in San Francisco after 2014.

However, it’s also worth mentioning that Waugh was a part of the 49ers’ rebuild after Baalke’s run, too. That means he played a part in helping John Lynch correct the mess Baalke made before being fired after the 2016 season.

During the post-Baalke era, San Francisco has been impressive for the most part. They’ve registered two 10-win seasons or more under Lynch and have selected notables like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa to name a few. They’ve made some notable trades, too, acquiring players like Trent Williams and Jimmy Garoppolo in the process.

The 49ers’ organization has earned a lot of respect from their peers around the league and adding a member from their current group like Waugh is huge. It’s possible he can help Baalke in the areas he’s struggled in like drafting better skill players and pulling the trigger on notable trades, both of which are things that could help the Jags tremendously.

1

1