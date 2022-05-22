Ranking the best live mascots in the SEC

From dogs and boars to tigers and birds, the live mascot is part of what makes college football great.

Where else can you see a team represented by a living, ferocious tiger? Where else do you see a dog that has his own car? Only in the SEC.

There are eight live mascots in the SEC. All are great in their own way, and I ranked them here in order of my favorites.

Sir Big Spur, South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks’ live mascot Sir Big Spur. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

An Old English black-breasted red gamecock, Sir Big Spur is cool. But it’s not cute and it’s not intimidating. You have to be at least one of those two things.

Smokey, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee’s live mascot, Smokey X. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A Bluetick Coonhound, Tennessee has carried on this tradition since 1953. Smokey’s cute, it’s just too bad he has to wear that hideous orange.

Tusk, Arkansas Razorbacks

Fans take pictures of the Arkansas Razorbacks mascot “Tusk IV.” Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tusk, a Russian Boar, is simply awesome. The Russian Boar closely resembles the type of “wild band of razorback hogs” that were first described in 1909 by then-Arkansas head coach Hugo Bezdek.

Reveille, Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M’s Reveille X. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille, a Rough Collie, just looks like a happy pup who wants everyone to have fun.

War Eagle, Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s golden eagle, Aurea, also known as “War Eagle VIII.” Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Now this is just flat-out cool.

Via Auburn.edu:

The most popular legend about the battle cry dates back to the first time Auburn met Georgia on the football field in 1892 and centers on a spectator who was a Civil War veteran. In the stands with him that day was an eagle the old soldier had found on a battlefield during the war. He had kept it as a pet for almost 30 years. According to witnesses, the eagle suddenly broke free and began majestically circling the playing field. As the eagle soared, Auburn began a steady march toward the Georgia end zone for a thrilling victory. Elated at their team’s play and taking the bird’s presence as an omen of success, Auburn students and fans began to yell “War Eagle” to spur on their team. At the game’s end, the eagle took a sudden dive, crashed into the ground, and died.

Bully, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, just look at that face. An English Bulldog, the first Bully dates to 1935. Unfortunately, Bully I’s career was cut short in 1939 when he was struck and killed by a campus bus.

Bully’s life was honored appropriately. A half-mile funeral procession accompanied by the Famous Maroon Band and three ROTC battalions went to Scott Field where Bully was buried under the bench at the 50-yard line. LIFE Magazine was present to cover the event.

Mike the Tiger, LSU

Louisiana State University’s live tiger mascot, Mike VII. John Ballance/The Advocate via AP

Mike the Tiger, a Siberian–Bengal hybrid tiger, is as intimidating as it gets. And that’s fitting seeing as how Tiger Stadium, also known as Death Valley, is a place that strikes fear beyond measure into its opponents and visiting fanbases.

Mike the Tiger eats 20 pounds of food daily (140 pounds weekly) and weighs roughly 350 pounds according to the official LSU site.

In 1934, athletic department trainer Chellis “Mike” Chambers, athletic director T. P. Heard, swimming pool manager and intramural swimming coach William G. “Hickey” Higginbotham, and LSU law student Ed Laborde took it upon themselves to bring a real tiger to campus. The group collected 25 cents from each student and eventually raised $750, enough to purchases a 200-pound, one-year-old tiger from the Little Rock Zoo.

The tiger’s original name was Sheik but was later changed to honor Chellis “Mike” Chambers, the man most responsible for bringing the animal to LSU.

Uga, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is the greatest mascot in all of college football. No team adores their mascot like the University of Georgia loves Uga.

These English Bulldogs have been treated like royalty since the day Uga I became the official mascot of the university in 1956.

It started when Sonny Seiler brought his and his wife Cecelia’s bulldog to a football game in 1956. Head coach Wally Butts asked Seiler if the school could use the dog as its mascot going forward.

“His original red jerseys were made by Cecelia,” Sonny stated in a quote featured on the school’s website. “It was necessary to take up children’s T-shirts to fit the dog in the right places. There is no telling how many of these jerseys he wore out. During the early games in Athens, especially the hot ones before he had a dog house, the large green hedges that surround Sanford Stadium afforded welcomed shade in the heat of battle. Unfortunately, the hedges constantly tore these jerseys and new ones had to be made.”

Georgia is the only major college that actually buries its mascots within the confines of the stadium.

Oh, and he has his own car.

