Ranking the best impact transfers in Indiana college basketball this season

In today's college basketball landscape, transfers are king. How you manage the portal is a likely barometer of success.

Butler and Notre Dame turned over nearly their entire rosters. IU replaced half of its. Purdue took only one transfer (the fewest in the country, per Matt Painter), but that one transfer has changed how some view the Boilermakers as we approach March.

We looked at Indiana's 11 Division I teams and ranked the transfers who have made the greatest impact this season.

11. Jalen Jackson, Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jalen Jackson (1) takes a shot as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

An Indiana All-Star out of Fort Wayne Northrop, Jackson returned home following one season at UIC. The sophomore guard is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game, with 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals. His 51.3% FG shooting is fourth-best in the Horizon League and he's shooting 45.8% from behind the arc.

10. Isaiah Stafford, Valparaiso

Nov 17, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Valparaiso Beacons guard Isaiah Stafford (19) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Marcus Domask (3) during the second half at State Farm Center.

A former standout at Crispus Attucks, Stafford started his college career at Southern Indiana before leading John C. Logan to a junior college national title last season. He's Valpo's leading scorer at 17.4 ppg (sixth-best in the MVC) and he scored 32 points at Drake last week, 31 at Evansville on Jan. 17 and 30 at Illinois on Nov. 17. It's been a rough season for the Beacons in Roger Powell's first season (6-17), but Swafford has been a bright spot. (However, you'd like to see his efficiency numbers improve, 38.7% FG shooting).

9. Ben Humrichous, Evansville

Evansville’s Ben Humrichous (13) eyes a shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The senior from Tipton arrived via Huntington University, where he averaged 12.8 points per game. He's eclipsed that mark as he's moved up to the Missouri Valley Conference. He's averaging a team-best 15.1 ppg, and despite playing in only 15 of Evansville's 23 games this season, he has a team-high 33 3s (14 more than anyone else on the team). His 45.2% from behind the arc leads the MVC. And most importantly, the Purple Aces are 13-2 in the 15 games Humichrous has played, and 1-7 in the games he's missed.

8. Jalin Anderson, Ball State

Ball State men's basketball's Jalin Anderson drives to the basket in the team's 83-72 loss to Indiana State in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

After three seasons at Loyola Marymount, Anderson swapped L.A. for Muncie. He is averaging 15.5 points per game (second on the team), 4.5 rebounds and a team-best 4.5 assists for the Cardinals (12-10). He's scored 20 points or more seven times, including a season-high 29 vs. Old Dominion and 26 at Minnesota. He's also had three games this season with five steals.

7. DJ Davis, Butler

Jan 23, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dontrez Styles (0) defends Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Shooting is a skill that's a premium, and there were few pure shooters available in the portal better than this former UC Irvine marksman. He's had a few rough patches, but he's a gameplan nightmare for opposing coaches because his range is in the gym. His 45 made 3s are second-most on Butler (behind only Pierre Brooks) and his 97% free-throw shooting is second-best in the nation. Davis has six 20-point performances, including 28 in a key win over Villanova. And while shooting is his primary tool, he's shown a propensity to finish well around the rim, which I guess makes sense for someone who scored nearly 1,000 points at UC Irvine.

6. Ryan Conwell, Indiana State

Pike grad Ryan Conwell is all smiles after Indiana State's overtime win over Bradley on Saturday.

The Marion County Player of the Year out of Pike, Conwell began his college at South Florida. He started 21 games as a freshman for the Bulls, averaging 5.1 points per game. Back in the Hoosier State, he's hit the ground running with the MVC-leading Sycamores. He's averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, won MVC Newcomer of the Week three times this season and scored a career-high 27 in his Indianapolis homecoming vs. Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"He had other options, but he wanted to be closer to home and we're just really glad he decided to come," ISU coach Josh Schertz told IndyStar's Akeem Glaspie. "He's a guy that as a sophomore has a chance to have a massive career here at Indiana State. He's an unbelievable player, but equally as good a kid. He knew we were the first ones to offer him, he knew how much I thought of him. ... He knew we had a good group (coming) back and that he could have a chance to impact us immediately."

5. Posh Alexander, Butler

Butler Bulldogs guard Posh Alexander (5) regains his balance Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the DePaul Blue Demons, 74-60.

He's been exactly what Thad Matta could have hoped he was getting: a veteran point guard well-versed in Big East warfare. Alexander is averaging 11.4 points, a team-best 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He has brought leadership and confidence to a roster badly in need of it. And opposing teams have taken notice.

"I give Posh a lot of credit because I think his tenacity has rubbed off on his team," Georgetown coach Ed Cooley said after Alexander tormented Cooley's Hoyas in a 74-64 Butler win. "I think his toughness, I think his grit. ... He's brought a personality that I didn't feel here last year."

4. Isaiah Swope, Indiana State

Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope (2), right, shoots against Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

A first-team all-OVC pick at Southern Indiana last season, Swope moved two hours up the road to Terre Haute this offseason.

“You can make a case he’s been the best two-way player in our league,” ISU coach Josh Schertz told Courier & Press. “It wasn’t a question of could he play at this level. It was, 'Does he fit?'”

Yeah, he fits. Swope leads the MVC-leading Sycamores with 18.0 points per game, fourth-best in the MVC. He's scored 20 or more eight times, including a season-high 30 in the Jan. 24 win over UIC, and he's a pest defensively (1.5 steals per game).

“He is a tough, tough competitor,” Schertz said. “(He’s) not scared of anything. … I think he’s gonna have an unbelievable career because we got that part right. He fits us unbelievably well."

3. Pierre Brooks and Jahmyl Telfort, Butler

I couldn't pick between them, so I took the easy way out. Both are physical, confident alphas that have given Butler an edge. They both have versatile offensive skillsets. They can shoot, but they can also lower their shoulder and get to the rim when they want to. And they each give Thad Matta a player to draw up a final shot for. Brooks leads the Bulldogs with 16.5 points per game, with Telfort right behind at 14.4. Both rebound at a good rate (Brooks, 4.5; Telfort, 4.9), while Telfort has also been more of a facilitator (2.9 assists per game). Butler completely remade its roster this season, and in large part to Brooks and Telfort, they're closer to the NCAA tournament than the bottom of the Big East where they were predicted.

2. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) dunks over Iowa's Owen Freeman (32) as he is fouled during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

A top-10 talent in the 2022 recruiting class, Ware's motor was questioned in his one season in Oregon. He hit the portal, and with a Trayce Jackson-Davis-sized hole in the post, Mike Woodson came calling. The former McDonald's All American has rehabilitated his draft stock, averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 44.4% from behind the arc. The Hoosiers' season hasn't gone to plan, but that's not Ware's fault.

1. Lance Jones, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) reacts as the buzzer sounds during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 105-96.

The only transfer Matt Painter took in this offseason, Jones has been a perfect fit. He gives the Boilermakers added athleticism and another confident ballhandler in the backcourt — just what Purdue needed. (His Curly Neal dribbling through defenders vs. Wisconsin must have been a welcomed sight for Boilers fans).

“I would say it’s just playing with confidence,” Jones said. “These guys believe in me, so it’s really up to me to believe in myself.”

He's second on Purdue in scoring (13.0 ppg) with 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, too. He leads the Boilers in 3-pointers made (51) and he's scored 20 or more points in three of his past four games. He is the primary difference between this year's team and last year's. Matt Painter is hoping that's enough.

Honorable mention:

Davion Bailey, Ball State (Southeastern Community College): 11.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.3% 3FG, 85.2% FT, team-best 43 3s.

Rasheed Bello, Purdue Fort Wayne (UW-Parkside): 15.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, team-best 4.3 apg, 2.0 spg.

Tae Davis, Notre Dame (Seton Hall): 8.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Andre Screen, Butler (Bucknell): 6.3 ppg, 4.8 repg, 58.9% FG

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NCAA basketball: Best impact transfers at Purdue, IU, Butler, ISU