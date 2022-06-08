Ranking the best Georgia football helmets through the years

Maybe no school has a more recognizable football helmet than the Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s timeless. Everybody knows exactly what they’re looking at when they see that Georgia G on the Bulldogs’ players head. It projects strength, features clean lines and conveys an iconic image. It’s crisp and clear in both the color combination and in the union of the G and the red oval.

Through the years, Georgia has had different looks to its headgear. Here’s our ranking of Georgia’s best helmets over the course of history:

2011 vs. Boise State: Nike Pro Combat Uniforms

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Let’s just pretend like this never happened.

1959-63: Not even a stripe

Head Coach Wally Butts of the University of Georgia, center, poses with players, from left, Jimmy Vickers, Frances Tarkenton, Pat Dye and Don Soberdash in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 27, 1959. AP Photo

Georgia got rid of the stripe it had on its helmet for three seasons to go back to this. Nothing special.

1991 Independence Bowl: The black stripe and facemask

During the 1991 Independence Bowl against Arkansas, Georgia altered its helmet to feature a black facemask and a black stripe. This was at the request of the seniors. pic.twitter.com/EN126F5KJ5 — Joe Vitale (@UGAWire) May 13, 2022

I mean, it’s a nice effort. But there’s just too much going on here.

1996-2000: The black stripe, Jim Donnan and not an awful lot of winning

Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia had some pretty good teams during these years, but these helmets are just not what UGA is about.

1964-1995 (with a slight redesign halfway through): The Georgia G

Herschel Walker

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

When I see these helmets, I think Herschel Walker, Vince Dooley and winning.

In 1962 Georgia wore these for three games. Let's bring them back

In the middle of the 1962 season, Georgia’s helmets featured a logo for the first time ever. There was no explanation given. It was a red, boxy G that would be used in only three games that year. pic.twitter.com/8rxVsqhNlC — Joe Vitale (@UGAWire) May 13, 2022

You cannot tell me you don’t like these.

Story continues

2009 black helmets vs. Florida

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Sure, we lost. But we looked good doing it.

The current helmet. It's timeless.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s clean, projects strength and is an iconic image. I don’t think there’s a more recognizable helmet in all of sports.

[vertical-gallery id=42697]

1

1

1

1

1

1