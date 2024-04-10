Ranking the best Charlotte high school boys’ basketball players of the past 40 years

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its Sweet 16 basketball poll, The Charlotte Observer is honoring the top boys’ players in the poll era. Because the coverage area has changed so much through the years — it once stretched to the Triad, mountains and beach — the anniversary team will only include Mecklenburg County players. Some of the best non-Mecklenburg players will be recognized on a separate list.

One player who is missing from this list is former Charlotte Christian standout Stephen Curry. In high school, Curry was not selected for any of the media outlet’s top awards, though he did become an All-American at Davidson and has won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Note: Until 1997, the Observer named all-star teams by region (All-Mecklenburg, All-Piedmont, All-Upper State SC). Beginning with the ‘97-98 season, the All-Observer team was born, naming the best in the entire region.

How we chose the players: A six-member panel of Observer sports reporters and correspondents selected the top players of the Sweet 16 era. In order for a player to be considered, he must have been named to at least one all-star team chosen by the media outlet during the past 40 years (1984-85 school year to current). In order to be chosen, the athlete also must have played in the Charlotte area during his senior season. Selections were based solely on the athlete’s performance during high school.

Credits

Langston Wertz Jr. | Reporter

Steve Lyttle l Reporter

Lydia Craver | Editor

Justin Pelletier | Editor

The' Pham | Visuals Editor

Rachel Handley | Photo treatment & Design

David Newcomb | Development & Design