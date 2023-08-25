Ranking the best Big Ten helmets following West Coast additions

Few things are more integral to a college football team’s brand than its helmets. They immediately catch your eye on the field and are typically the first thing, besides the logo, that you associate with a team.

The helmet scene in the Big Ten is one of the most interesting in the nation. There are old-school teams who pretty much wear the same helmet every single game and have for decades now with minimal change. Then, there are the others who have followed new trends, introducing re-designs and playing around with alternate uniforms.

Ultimately, there are very few bad helmets in the Big Ten, and competition at the top is very fierce. This is especially true with the introduction of the four newcomers from the Pac-12.

With those expansion teams in mind, here is a complete ranking of every standard Big Ten helmet. I tried my best to only consider the base helmet for each team, but some really made that difficult. I’m looking squarely at a team from the Pacific Northwest.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes, and me hating on Illinois’ uniforms. The orange I is such a whatever look, just like the rest of their uniform. It’s just a worse version of Syracuse. Bring back the old style!

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t like a horrendous helmet or anything like that. Competition is just really tough in this conference. Purdue’s train track helmet is money, though.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a pretty solid helmet. I like the shade of red used. I wasn’t the biggest fan of the two white stripes they used on the helmet, but I’m even less sure about their current iteration. Not sure if I’m messing with the two black stripes within the big white stripe.

Northwestern

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern uses a lot more helmets than I thought they did. Too many alternates. Their traditional purple helmet isn’t bad, but I wish I liked it a bit more.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is another team that just has way too many alternates. It gets to the point where it’s hard to even pinpoint their standard helmet. Their “regular” maroon helmet with gold M is a pretty strong entry, however, their chrome golds from years past are even better.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

I’m tired of people putting Rutgers’ helmets in last. It’s basic, but it’s one of the more appealing shades of red used in the conference. I have a soft spot for their helmets.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This is a really divisive helmet. I get that some love it for its tradition, while others hate it for its boring design. The N being smaller on the helmet does throw me off. Middle of the pack to me.

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin has a very strong, recognizable helmet. The font used on the W really helps it stand out in what is a pretty basic design.

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The first newcomer, Washington has a really nice helmet. The gold with purple font works well with the rest of the uniform. Unfortunately for the Huskies, though, another team on this list simply does it better.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

I’m probably going to get hate for having Oregon “this low” on the list, but the wings simply don’t do it for me like they do for others. Also, another school that has way too many bad alternates.

Michigan State

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

I feel bad putting this helmet outside the top five because I really do love it. In a conference full of similar colors, the dark green really stands out. It’s a good thing we’re just looking at the standard helmets because all of their alternates pretty much stink.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland made a great decision by permanently bringing back their red script helmets for this season. I get they had pride in their state flag, enough to put it on their helmet, but that was really ugly. A+ move by the Terps.

USC

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This is one that I’ve seen ranked lower on lists, and it doesn’t make sense to me. It hasn’t changed in years because it’s instantly recognizable.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody in college football does black and gold like the Hawkeyes. The Tigerhawk is one of the great logos in college sports, too. Thank you, Hayden Fry.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Our highest ranked newcomer. UCLA has one of the best helmets in college football. The shade of gold is perfect, and goes great with the blue lettering.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Some see this as boring, as just a white helmet with a navy stripe. Those people should not be trusted. There’s a reason these haven’t changed in decades.

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

One of the most recognizable images in college football. It’s hard to dislike the grey helmet with the stickers.

Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Everything about Michigan’s helmet is perfect. This is the best in college football.

