Ranking the best Bears offseason acquisitions

When the Chicago Bears take the field for the first training camp practice later this month, there will be plenty of new faces to see. General manager Ryan Poles was busy this offseason, overhauling areas of the Bears in hopes of improving upon a league-worst 3-14 record.

But with premium draft capital and the most available cap space of any team in the league, Poles made plenty of moves to bring in new players that should help the Bears rebound. Some moves were flashy signings that took place at the start of free agency. Others were late-round draft picks who could turn out to be steals. But which ones were the best?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is our ranking of the best Bears offseason moves thus far in 2023.

12. RB D'Onta Foreman

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 24: Ifeatu Melifonwu #26 of the Detroit Lions tackles D’Onta Foreman #33 of the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Signed one-year, $2 million deal in free agency

D’Onta Foreman had a banner year in 2022 with 914 rushing yards and still has just 443 career carries. He’s an affordable replacement for David Montgomery, who left in free agency. He will be an effective stopgap at the position and will compete for the starting job.

11. TE Robert Tonyan

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Signed one-year, $2.6 million deal in free agency

The Bears needed a tight end to compliment Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan is a quality option. He has familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and gives the offense another pass catcher at the position, something that was lacking in 2022.

Advertisement

10. WR Tyler Scott

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Tyler Scott #13 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a receiving drill during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Drafted with pick No. 133 in the fourth round

Tyler Scott was considered by many to be one of the biggest steals of the draft. The former Cincinnati Bearcat was projected to go much higher and comes to the Bears as an intriguing option at wide receiver. He’s someone with the skillset to force his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

9. DE DeMarcus Walker

Signed three-year, $21 million deal in free agency

Defensive end was a glaring weakness for the Bears heading into the offseason and they addressed it by signing DeMarcus Walker to a multiyear deal. Walker fills a major need, but is getting paid a lot of money for having just one standout season in his career. If he performs like he did in 2022, though, he’ll justify the price tag.

Advertisement

8. RB Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson runs on the field during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH126

Drafted with pick No. 115 in the fourth round

Like Scott, Roschon Johnson was another skill player who was a value pick in the fourth round. As a backup to star running back Bijan Robinson at Texas, Johnson didn’t get many opportunities to shine, but made the most of them when he did. It’s very possible he becomes the team’s new bell cow back his rookie season.

7. DTs Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Gervon Dexter #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748992

Drafted with picks No. 53 and No. 64 in the second and third round, respectively

It felt right to list Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens together given their position, where they were picked in the draft, and their college production. Both players fill holes at both of the defensive tackle spots and have already made some noise in offseason programs. They may not have been considered steals like other players but they’re both excellent talents who will upgrade the interior of the line.

Advertisement

6. CB Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson smiles as he speaks at a news conference after the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH124

Drafted with pick No. 56 in the second round

The Bears traded up to select Tyrique Stevenson and landed a player who can solve their outside cornerback woes. Stevenson is a big and physical defender who is on his way to becoming a starter for Week 1. He’s earning praise from coaches already and helps fortify an up-and-coming secondary.

5. RG Nate Davis

Signed three-year, $30 million deal in free agency

Nate Davis comes over from the Tennessee Titans and is now one of the highest-paid right guards in the league. It’s deserved, though, considering how well he blocks in the run game. His pass protection has improved in recent years as well, giving the Bears another steady veteran presence on the line. If Teven Jenkins transitions well to left guard, this signing looks even better.

Advertisement

4. OT Darnell Wright

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Darnell Wright #58 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730505

Drafted with pick No. 10 in the first round

For the first time in 40 years, the Bears selected an offensive lineman with a top-10 pick and even gained future draft capital in the process by trading down a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. Darnell Wright was considered by some to be the best lineman in the draft and comes to the Bears as their Week 1 starter at right tackle. He’ll likely experience growing pains but this was a sound pick and should set the Bears up for success now and in the future.

3. LB Tremaine Edmunds

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Chicago Bears stretches during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Signed four-year, $72 million deal in free agency

Tremaine Edmunds was the Bears’ biggest move of free agency and immediately becomes one of the team’s best defenders. He had a successful five years with the Buffalo Bills where he racked up at least 100 tackles each season. Edmunds has the physical attributes and skill to become the new field general and next great middle linebacker for the Bears.

Advertisement

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Signed three-year, $19.5 million deal in free agency

Edmunds might be the better player, but T.J. Edwards is easily the better value. The Bears signed Edwards for just $7.9 million guaranteed. He’s coming off a season with 159 tackles for a Philadelphia Eagles team that went to the Super Bowl. He and Edmunds on paper are already a formidable duo, but this could go down as one of Poles’ best free agent moves in his career.

Acquired via trade along with four draft picks from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick

Putting the trade for D.J. Moore at the top of this list was a no-brainer. The Bears packaged the No. 1 overall pick and sent it to the Carolina Panthers for a bevvy of picks and one of their top players. Moore gives the Bears the WR1 they have been sorely lacking and the team is stacked with draft capital for the next two seasons. Considering the connection between Moore and Justin Fields is already off to a strong start, Moore may have a monster season and make this one of the best trades in Chicago sports history.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire