Ranking the best available free agent running backs

Will the New Orleans Saints sign another running back in light of Alvin Kamara’s suspension? It’s a cold world for free agent running backs with more and more teams devaluing the position, but the Saints are one squad that still regards them highly — they’re paying $12.8 million to their running backs in 2023, per Over The Cap records, which ranks 11th-highest around the league.

And with Kamara sidelined for the first three games to open the season, it’s fair to wonder if they might spend more at the position. New Orleans did sign Jamaal Williams to a respectable three-year, $12 million contract in free agency while adding rookies Kendre Miller (third-round pick out of TCU) and Ellis Merriweather (undrafted from UMass), also holding onto backups Eno Benjamin and Kirk Merritt. That should be enough to get them through the first few games. But if the group disappoints in preseason or the depth chart looks suspect, it shouldn’t shock anyone if the Saints add another veteran to the group at near-minimum salary.

If they are interested in adding another veteran to the mix, they’ll need to act quickly — in recent days free agents like Kenyan Drake (Indianapolis Colts) and Marlon Mack (Arizona Cardinals) have signed with new teams, thinning out the market. And if the Saints are going to sign someone, it’s more likely they’ll target a free agent on a minimum salary rather than one of the big names headlining these kinds of lists.

Still, here are the top 10 free agent running backs looking for work:

Dalvin Cook

2022 team: Minnesota Vikings

2022 stats: 264 carries for 1,173 rushing yards, 8 touchdown runs; 39 receptions for 295 receiving yards, 2 touchdown catches

Last contract: $12.6 million per year

Age: 28

Leonard Fournette

2022 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 stats: 189 carries for 668 rushing yards, 3 touchdown runs; 73 receptions for 523 receiving yards, 3 touchdown catches

Last contract: $7 million per year

Age: 28

Ezekiel Elliott

2022 team: Dallas Cowboys

2022 stats: 231 carries for 876 rushing yards, 12 touchdown runs; 17 receptions for 92 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches

Last contract: $15 million per year

Age: 28

Kareem Hunt

2022 team: Cleveland Browns

2022 stats: 123 carries for 468 rushing yards, 3 touchdown runs; 35 receptions for 210 receiving yards, 1 touchdown catch

Last contract: $6 million per year

Age: 28

Darrell Henderson Jr.

2022 team: Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 stats: 70 carries for 283 rushing yards, 3 touchdown runs; 17 receptions for 102 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches

Last contract: $1.05 million per year

Age: 26

J.D. McKissic

2022 team: Washington Commanders

2022 stats: 22 carries for 95 rushing yards, 0 touchdown runs; 27 receptions for 173 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches

Last contract: $3.5 million per year

Age: 30

Dontrell Hilliard

2022 team: Tennessee Titans

2022 stats: 22 carries for 145 rushing yards, 0 touchdown runs; 21 receptions for 177 receiving yards, 4 touchdown catches

Last contract: $1.18 million per year

Age: 28

Rex Burkhead

2022 team: Houston Texans

2022 stats: 26 carries for 80 rushing yards, 0 touchdown runs; 37 receptions for 204 receiving yards, 1 touchdown catch

Last contract: $2.5 million per year

Age: 33

Ty Johnson

2022 team: New York Jets

2022 stats: 30 carries for 160 rushing yards, 1 touchdown run; 12 receptions for 88 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches

Last contract: $673,139 per year

Age: 26

Caleb Huntley

2022 team: Atlanta Falcons

2022 stats: 76 carries for 366 rushing yards, 1 touchdown run; 2 receptions for 3 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches

Last contract: $787,500 per year

Age: 24

