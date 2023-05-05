Ranking the best 2023 SEC basketball recruiting classes
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Mike White are closing the class of 2023 basketball recruiting cycle strong. However, Georgia’s late run is not enough to boost the Dawgs above the Kentucky Wildcats.
John Calipari and Kentucky have secured another incredible recruiting class. The Wildcats have the nation’s best recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and are looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Who have the best 11 recruiting basketball classes in the SEC? The rankings, which include incoming freshmen only and no transfers, are per 247Sports.
Ole Miss Rebels
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: three
Average commitment rating: 92.28
Top commitment: four-star center Rashaud Marshall
National recruiting ranking: No. 50
South Carolina Gamecocks
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: two
Average commitment rating: 92.36
Top commitment: four-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles
National recruiting ranking: No. 47
LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: two
Average commitment rating: 92.71
Top commitment: four-star forward Corey Chest
National recruiting ranking: No. 46
Vanderbilt Commodores
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: five
Average commitment rating: 89.85
Top commitment: three-star guard Isaiah West
National recruiting ranking: No. 36
Mississippi State Bulldogs
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Number of commitments: five
Average commitment rating: 88.47
Top commitment: four-star guard Josh Hubbard
National recruiting ranking: No. 35
Arkansas Razorbacks
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: two
Average commitment rating: 98.81
Top commitment: four-star center Baye Fall
National recruiting ranking: No. 28
Missouri Tigers
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: three
Average commitment rating: 94.43
Top commitment: four-star forward Trent Pierce
National recruiting ranking: No. 23
Alabama Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa News
Number of commitments: three
Average commitment rating: 96.10
Top commitment: four-star forward Sam Walters
National recruiting ranking: No. 19
Tennessee Volunteers
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Number of commitments: three
Average commitment rating: 96.25
Top commitment: four-star guard Cameron Carr
National recruiting ranking: No. 17
Georgia Bulldogs
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Number of commitments: four
Average commitment rating: 96.14
Top commitment: four-star guard Blue Cain
National recruiting ranking: No. 14
Kentucky Wildcats
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Number of commitments: five
Average commitment rating: 99.51
Top commitment: five-star forward Justin Edwards
National recruiting ranking: No. 1