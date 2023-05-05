Ranking the best 2023 SEC basketball recruiting classes

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Mike White are closing the class of 2023 basketball recruiting cycle strong. However, Georgia’s late run is not enough to boost the Dawgs above the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari and Kentucky have secured another incredible recruiting class. The Wildcats have the nation’s best recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and are looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Who have the best 11 recruiting basketball classes in the SEC? The rankings, which include incoming freshmen only and no transfers, are per 247Sports.

Ole Miss Rebels

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: three

Average commitment rating: 92.28

Top commitment: four-star center Rashaud Marshall

National recruiting ranking: No. 50

South Carolina Gamecocks

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: two

Average commitment rating: 92.36

Top commitment: four-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles

National recruiting ranking: No. 47

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: two

Average commitment rating: 92.71

Top commitment: four-star forward Corey Chest

National recruiting ranking: No. 46

LSU Wire

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: five

Average commitment rating: 89.85

Top commitment: three-star guard Isaiah West

National recruiting ranking: No. 36

Mississippi State Bulldogs

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Number of commitments: five

Average commitment rating: 88.47

Top commitment: four-star guard Josh Hubbard

National recruiting ranking: No. 35

Arkansas Razorbacks

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: two

Average commitment rating: 98.81

Top commitment: four-star center Baye Fall

National recruiting ranking: No. 28

Razorbacks Wire

Missouri Tigers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: three

Average commitment rating: 94.43

Top commitment: four-star forward Trent Pierce

National recruiting ranking: No. 23

Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa News

Number of commitments: three

Story continues

Average commitment rating: 96.10

Top commitment: four-star forward Sam Walters

National recruiting ranking: No. 19

Roll Tide Wire

Tennessee Volunteers

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Number of commitments: three

Average commitment rating: 96.25

Top commitment: four-star guard Cameron Carr

National recruiting ranking: No. 17

Vols Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Number of commitments: four

Average commitment rating: 96.14

Top commitment: four-star guard Blue Cain

National recruiting ranking: No. 14

Kentucky Wildcats

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commitments: five

Average commitment rating: 99.51

Top commitment: five-star forward Justin Edwards

National recruiting ranking: No. 1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire