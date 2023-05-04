Ranking the best 2023 NFL Draft picks

Robert Mays joins Brother From Another to share some of his favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks and explains why the Indianapolis Colts fans should be excited by who their team picked.

Video Transcript

- All right, all right. Robert Mays, we wouldn't be brother from another if we didn't ask you just a draft question real quick. What was your favorite draft pick or favorite team on draft day? Draft days, who did you look at and say, OK, I see what you're doing, and I like it?

ROBERT MAYS: It's hard not to like what the Eagles did. You go and you go get a Jalen Carter, who might be the most talented player in the draft. You get Nolan Smith to fortify his strength. They go take a chance on Kelee Ringo a little bit later in the draft, who is really talented, and they may have the infrastructure to get the most out of him.

You make a buy low move to go get DeAndre Swift, and so many of the issues, so many of the quote, unquote, "roster holes" that you saw from them coming into the day coming into the weekend, you feel a lot better about it now. So I think this is a team that went to the Super Bowl last year and, again, is in a really good spot.

They would be the first team that jumps out, and I think that it's hard not to be excited about what the Colts did. You have Anthony Richardson, who has this endless ceiling, and I understand it. You're looking at Anthony Richardson and Will Levis with the fourth overall pick, and you think about the timelines that both of those guys embody.

Anthony Richardson gives you the firepower in the best case scenario to compete with those guys in the AFC for the next eight to 10 years. He's going to require a long way to go. I mean, it's not a guarantee that he's going to get there, but I understand the thinking. And then after that, you just go bet on all of these athletes over and over again in all of these different positions. I mean, truly special athletes on the defensive line, in the secondary.

I think they got younger. I think they got more explosive, and they picked up a lot of picks along the way, an extra fourth year, an extra fifth there. So they're the team that I think I feel most optimistic about after the draft compared to what I thought about them before the draft started.

Story continues

- All right, Robert Mays. Thanks so much, and you just taught me something. I didn't know there was a divorced dad glow.

- [LAUGHTER]

- I didn't know that was a thing.

- You know the break up glow. Come on. You've seen a break up glow before. Come on.

- Yeah, OK. Yeah. He's out there now. Aaron Rodgers is out there available, available in New York. It's a pretty good place to be. You got a lot of options. Is he really is he really about it, or he just likes the idea of it?