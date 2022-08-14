Ranking the Bears’ top rookie performances in preseason win vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears kicked off the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was thanks in large part to the performance of some of their top rookies.

Even with cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. sidelined with injuries, there were plenty of standout performances by Chicago’s rookies. Whether it was highly-touted draft picks like Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones or underrated rookies like Jack Sanborn and Trestan Ebner, the future is certainly bright for the Bears’ crop of rookies.

We’re breaking down the top rookie performances in Chicago’s preseason-opening win against Kansas City:

DE Dominique Robinson

Stats: 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

While it’s just one preseason game, it’s easy to see what the Bears love about defensive end Dominique Robinson. Robinson’s athleticism and speed were on display, including when he blew by a blocker untouched for a sack that pinned Kansas City deep within their own territory. Robinson has a ton of raw talent, and he’s someone who could develop into a playmaker down the line. It’s hard not to see a little bit of Trevis Gipson in Robinson — a fifth-round selection with a ton of upside that has the potential to develop into an impact player off the edge.

Here’s why Bears front office is so excited about fifth-rounder Dominique Robinson. @domrob_22 is just scratching the surface.📈 pic.twitter.com/kw0bzzxmiS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 13, 2022

LT Braxton Jones

Stats: 0 sacks allowed, 0 penalties

Offensive tackle Braxton Jones has been one of the standouts this summer, and he looked like anything but a rookie in his preseason debut. Battling against the likes of Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson certainly prepared Jones for going against All-Pro Frank Clark, where he held his own protecting Justin Fields’ blindside. He also showed his athleticism and awareness turning a busted play into a 6-yard gain for running back Khalil Herbert. At this point, there’s no doubt that left tackle is Jones’ job to lose.

Based on this snap alone I would not believe you if you told me Braxton Jones is a rookie. Great awareness and athleticism. This is a tackle for loss he helped turn into a 6 yard gain pic.twitter.com/XkSi07zeT3 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 13, 2022

RB Trestan Ebner

Stats: 6 rushes, 31 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 53 yards

Running back Trestan Ebner has been turning heads this summer, where he’s showcased his speed, shiftiness and playmaking ability. It carried over into Saturday’s preseason opener, where Ebner showed how he can be a playmaker for this Bears offense. Ebner is dangerous with the ball in his hand, and he showed on offense and special teams, where he combined for 96 scrimmage yards. Ebner showed his versatility as a runner and out of the backfield, where he hauled in a 12-yard touchdown from Trevor Siemian. Ebner is someone who can be utilized in different spots on offense, whether it’s in the backfield or in the passing game. At this point, it’s safe to assume Ebner is close to being a roster lock.

Trestan Ebner out here looking great for a sixth-round pick! pic.twitter.com/qonCaQy3vS — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) August 13, 2022

P Trenton Gill

Stats: 7 punts, 298 yards, 42.6 average

Like a number of other Bears rookies, punter Trenton Gill looked like a seasoned veteran in his preseason debut. Gill averaged 42.6 yards on seven punts, including an impressive coffin corner punt that pinned the Chiefs at their own 3-yard line. While Gill doesn’t have the leg of “Punt God” Matt Araiza, Gill pinned the ball inside Kansas City’s 20-yard line three times on Saturday — including inside the 5-yard line twice — and it should’ve been four had the Bears not been able to down it before it bounced into the end zone. It’s early, but it looks like Chicago could have its punter for the next decade-plus.

Trenton Gill with the coffin corner punt. NC State is #PunterU pic.twitter.com/vX29YJl6oy — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) August 14, 2022

S Jaquan Brisker

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 pass breakup

The hype is real with safety Jaquan Brisker, who showed exactly why he’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses. Brisker was all over the field for Chicago, where he showed his ability as a physical, instinctual, ball-hawking safety. Brisker totaled 4 tackles, including 1 tackle-for-loss, as well as a pass breakup. He almost nearly had an interception. But there was one drive in particular that showed just how much of a menace he was, as he came away with three straight stops — including that almost pick — to force a Chiefs punt. I know you’re not supposed to overreact to preseason, but Brisker looks to be the real deal.

jaquan brisker just forced a three and out by himself. he’s the real deal. pic.twitter.com/m14lXnauiu — dave (@runbackdave) August 13, 2022

LB Jack Sanborn

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup; 2 special team tackles

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn just embarrassed 31 other NFL teams. Sanborn was a standout performer in Saturday’s preseason opener, where he showed his potential as a starting linebacker and as an impact special teams contributor. Sanborn accounted for two takeaways and showcased his instincts at the linebacker position. Not only should Sanborn make the 53-man roster, but he should be competing for playing time. Sanborn looked like he belonged out there. Considering the Bears don’t have much at linebacker outside of Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow, there’s no excuse for why Sanborn shouldn’t be getting reps with the starters this week.

