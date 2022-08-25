Ranking the Bears’ top 10 rookies heading into final preseason game

With two weeks of preseason in the books, there’s plenty to like about the Chicago Bears rookie class, which looks like it can be quite impactful from the get-go.

General manager Ryan Poles has reworked the roster, and his first rookie class figures to factor into prominent starting roles — this season and beyond. Whether it’s top draft picks, like Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr., or potential late-round steals, like Braxton Jones and Trestan Ebner, Poles appears to have found a lot of young talent.

The Bears have a number of rookies on their overhauled roster, and all but one in our top 10 feel like safe bets to make this 53-man roster.

Here’s a look at how Chicago’s rookie class ranks through the first two preseason games:

CB Jaylon Jones

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones has benefited from injuries at cornerback this summer, where he’s seen plenty of opportunities between training camp and preseason. While Jones has gotten burned on occasion, he’s made some plays which is impressive for an undrafted rookie. Unfortunately, Jones is battling an injury that could hold him out of the preseason finale.

S Elijah Hicks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh-round rookie safety Elijah Hicks has been a fan-favorite since his reaction to being drafted by the Bears went viral. Hicks didn’t practice much this offseason as he rehabbed an injury, but he made a strong impression early on in training camp, especially on special teams. Last week against the Seahawks, Hicks recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown, and it’s his special teams contributions that are helping him most in his bid for a roster spot.

LB Jack Sanborn

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

It’s still a shock how the heck rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn went undrafted this year. But Bears fans certainly feel good that the former Wisconsin standout landed home in Chicago. Sanborn has had a standout preseason, including his debut when he recorded two takeaways and showed his potential as a middle linebacker and special teams contributor. At this point, it would be a shock if Sanborn doesn’t make the 53-man roster following back-to-back impressive preseason outings.

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Fifth-rounder Dominique Robinson has been one of the most intriguing rookies to watch this summer. Robinson converted from wide receiver to defensive end just a couple of years ago, so he’s still raw. But he’s showed his impressive size and speed, and there’s no denying he has an incredibly high ceiling. Robinson might not factor into Chicago’s plans this year, but he has the potential to develop into an impact player down the line.

RB Trestan Ebner

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Trestan Ebner has been impressing this summer, where he’s showcased his speed, shiftiness and playmaking ability. That’s been evident in the first two preseason games, where he’s showed he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, both on offense and special teams. Ebner is someone who can be utilized in different spots on offense, whether it’s in the backfield or in the passing game. At this point, Ebner has pushed for playing time behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert heading into the regular season.

P Trenton Gill

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Punters deserve recognition, too! Perhaps the Bears’ most impactful rookie as a whole so far this preseason has been Trenton Gill, who’s making it a smooth transition following Pat O’Donnell’s departure in free agency. While Gill doesn’t have the leg of “Punt God” Matt Araiza, Gill has showed his ability to consistently pin the ball inside the opponent’s 20-yard line — and his leg isn’t anything to scoff at, either. Gill has also been rotating with Cairo Santos on kickoffs, so he’s certainly a versatile option for Chicago on special teams.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Third-round wideout Velus Jones Jr. has been turning heads since the spring with his 4.3 speed and playmaking ability. While Jones missed the preseason opener, he showed how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands during kickoff and punt returns against the Seahawks. Outside of Darnell Mooney, the receivers room is up for grabs, and Jones is someone who serves to see plenty of opportunities in his rookie season — both on offense and special teams as a return specialist.

OT Braxton Jones

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say no one expected fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones would become the Bears’ presumptive starting left tackle heading into Week 1 of the regular season. Jones made an impression on coaches back in the spring, where he first earned starting reps at left tackle. Flash forward to training camp, it didn’t take long for the left tackle job to become Jones’ to lose. Jones held his own against All-Pro Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson during practice, and that carried over into the preseason. Jones has showcased his athleticism and awareness in his limited reps during the preseason, and it’s safe to say he’ll be the starter at left tackle against the 49ers.

CB Kyler Gordon

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Top draft selection Kyler Gordon has been impressing since his arrival in Chicago. Gordon has been utilized at both outside and nickel cornerback since the start of training camp, where he’s been a ballhawk. Gordon missed the first preseason game with an injury, but his speed and instincts were on display in his debut against the Seahawks, where he played exclusively in the slot. It’s looking more and more likely that Gordon will start at nickel, which just so happens to be the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

S Jaquan Brisker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When all is said and done, second-round rookie safety Jaquan Brisker might just wind up being one of the biggest steals in the 2022 NFL draft. Brisker has made an immediate impact since his arrival in Chicago, where it’s become clear he’s going to be a problem for opposing offenses. In his preseason debut against the Chiefs, Brisker was all over the field, where he showed his ability as a physical, instinctual, ball-hawking safety. Brisker definitely looks like the real deal. While Brisker recently had surgery on his thumb, he’s expected to be back in time for the season opener against the 49ers.

