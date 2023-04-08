Ranking Bears position groups from worst to best ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are preparing for the 2023 NFL draft, which is less than three weeks away. General manager Ryan Poles and his staff have been hard at work finalizing their draft board, and they’ll be looking to add more impact players to the roster.

We’ve been previewing the position groups where they stand ahead of the draft. But how does each position group stack up against the others? Which position group is the deepest? Which is the weakest?

It’s clear from our rankings that the Bears are in a much better place offensively — where there’s one group with big questions — than defensively.

Here’s a look at our current Bears position rankings, from worst to best, ahead of the NFL draft:

Edge rusher

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Position need: High

Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front. Al-Quadin Muhammad was released after a disappointing season, which left Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson on the roster. While the Bears have since added some veterans with upside in free agency — DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green — they’ll look to add to that group in the NFL draft.

Interior defensive line

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Position need: High

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation. But the Bears are still in need of a disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense. While Jones was solid in that role last year, the team could find an upgrade in the draft.

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position need: High

All things considered, the offensive line is the one major concern with the offense heading into 2023. The Bears have a gaping hole at right tackle, which many expect them to fill with their first draft pick at No. 9. Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, but the team could move him to the right side if they find an upgrade. Chicago signed veteran guard Nate Davis in free agency to shore up the offensive line, but there are questions about the center position. Cody Whitehair is currently the guy — after moving to center with Davis’ arrival — but he might be a cap casualty if the team finds a cheaper option in the draft.

Cornerback

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Position need: Moderate

While there are bigger needs on defense, cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense, be it on the boundary or in the slot — and that guy isn’t Kindle Vildor. Ultimately, it depends on where Chicago wants Gordon to line up in Year 2, as he played both outside and inside during his rookie season. But there are options to upgrade in the draft.

Specialists

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position need: Moderate

The Bears are returning the same group of specialists from a year ago, including kicker Cairo Santos, punter Trenton Gill and long snapper Patrick Scales. Chicago re-signed Scales, the longest-tenured Bear, to a one-year deal. Gill had a solid rookie season while Santos is entering the final year of his contract. The Bears aren’t poised to make any moves on special teams in the draft.

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position need: Moderate

Chicago returns their starting safety duo of Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, who will anchor the defensive backfield. Safety is one of the defense’s biggest strengths. Jackson is coming off a bounce-back season, where he notched a team-high four interceptions — and that was in just 12 games, as he missed the final five after suffering a season-ending foot injury. He also led the team with two forced fumbles. Brisker was Poles’ best rookie from his first draft class, where his play at strong safety also helped elevate Jackson. Depth is somewhat of a concern — as DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned — but it’s hard not to feel confident about what the Bears have with Jackson and Brisker.

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position need: Low

The Bears overhauled the running back room this offseason following the departure of David Montgomery, who signed a three-year deal with the rival Lions in free agency. Chicago added two players with upside in D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. Foreman will challenge Khalil Herbert for carries while Homer brings a pass catching ability out of the backfield. More importantly, the team re-signed lead blocker Khari Blasingame to a two-year deal this offseason. While running back isn’t a huge need, that doesn’t mean the Bears won’t draft a running back later in the draft.

Tight end

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position need: Low

Chicago upgraded its tight end room this offseason with the addition of former Packer — and childhood Bears fan — Robert Tonyan. Tonyan will serve as a complement to starter Cole Kmet, who’s coming off an impressive third season where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7). Kmet and Tonyan gives Justin Fields a nice duo of weapons in the passing game, especially the red zone. While tight end isn’t a pressing need, that doesn’t mean the Bears shouldn’t consider adding one in the later rounds of draft.

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Position need: Low

The Bears put their faith in Justin Fields as their starting quarterback after they opted to trade to the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Fields emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players last season — despite less-than-ideal circumstances — where he rushed for 1,143 yards. Fields needs to improve as a passer — and the team is making moves to put him in a position to do so — but there’s no denying his star power and his potential to lead this offense to new heights. Chicago released Trevor Siemian and signed PJ Walker to serve as Fields’ backup, adding someone who they can run the same offense with.

Wide receiver

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Position need: Low

Wide receiver was one of the team’s biggest needs heading into free agency, as they lacked a true No. 1 wide receiver for Fields. That changed when the Bears landed DJ Moore in a trade for the No. 1 pick — which also included two first-rounders and two second-round picks. Moore is a bonafide WR1, who’s been productive despite poor quarterback play in his five years in the league. Moore has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name already, and he’ll be Fields’ top option in Chicago. Not to mention, the Bears also have a pair of wideouts in Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney, who will benefit from Moore’s arrival. It’s safe to say Chicago has their best receiving corps in a long time.

Linebacker

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Position need: Low

Linebacker was one of the defense’s biggest needs this offseason, but Poles remedied that on the first day of free agency. The Bears signed two of the best available linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who should immediately help this defense. Edmunds figures to serve as the MIKE linebacker with Edwards at WILL. Last year’s rookie standout Jack Sanborn will factor into the SAM role. Safe to say, Chicago won’t have to worry about linebacker for awhile.

