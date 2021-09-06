Ranking the Bears’ most important defensive players for 2021 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2021 season, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 12. But there are plenty of questions facing this team, including on defense.

There are some notable changes on defense, starting with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who will look to put his players in the best positions for success. The biggest concern facing the defense is the lack of depth at cornerback, where Jaylon Johnson is the only reliable cornerback currently on the roster. With the return of Eddie Goldman, the Bears defensive front has an opportunity to be a force.

We’re ranking the 10 most important Bears players on defense heading into the 2021 season:

Trevis Gipson

As a rookie, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson didn’t factor too much into the Bears’ plans, but that’s set to change heading into the 2021 season. Gipson has been a standout all throughout training camp and the preseason, and he’s set to be a big contributor with Robert Quinn unable to play a significant number of reps. Gipson has been all around the quarterback this preseason, and we’ll see if he can make the jump in Year 2.

Robert Quinn

Following a disappointing 2020 season, all eyes will be on Robert Quinn, who managed just 2.0 sacks last season after signing a massive $70 million deal. There have been concerns about Quinn’s availability, as he played just around 50% of defensive snaps last year. While we probably shouldn’t expect a big jump in productivity, things can’t be much worse than last season.

Tashaun Gipson

There's a lot to be said about the importance of stability at the safety position, as Tashaun Gipson is returning to play alongside Eddie Jackson for the second straight year. While there are a lot of expectations for what Jackson can accomplish, don't forget Gipson is also a big playmaker, as he even led the Bears with two interceptions last season. Chicago is going to need that playmaking ability this season.

Bilal Nichols

Bilal Nichols is proving to be one of Ryan Pace's late-round gems. The former fifth-round pick is coming off an impressive season, where he split time at nose tackle and defensive end. The result was a career year for Nichols, with 40 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles-for-loss and one interception in 16 starts. With Nichols entering a contract year, he has a chance to play his way into a long-term future with Chicago.

Eddie Goldman

The Bears are getting back an important member of their defensive line in nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Goldman's presence in the middle of the defensive front was certainly missed last season, especially in the run game. Despite not playing for a season, Goldman looks like he's primed to pick up right where he left off in 2019, and it'll be key for the success of this defense.

Akiem Hicks

Despite a decline, Akiem Hicks remains the heart and soul of the Bears' defensive line, and he'll be an important factor in the success of the defense this season. Hicks will anchor a line that consists of some impactful starters in Goldman and Nichols, and Hicks' success against the run and getting after the quarterback will be instrumental in alleviating some stress off a secondary faced with concerns at cornerback.

Eddie Jackson

In his first two years in the NFL, Eddie Jackson established himself as one of the premier safeties and playmakers, even garnering a massive contract extension last offseason. But Jackson's play over the last couple of seasons hasn't been up to par with what we've grown to expect. The hope is that changes with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who helped put Jackson in a position to be successful back in 2017 and 2018.

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson is the new CB1 in town, a challenge that he's more than ready to take on. But outside of Johnson, there's plenty of instability at cornerback, including who will be starting opposite him. Johnson is going to need to step up in a big way for the Bears, where teammate Tashaun Gipson has already predicted Johnson will become a top-five cornerback in the NFL.

Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is coming off a breakout year where he established himself as one of the best linebackers in the game, even if his efforts aren't recognized. Smith was dominant against the run and in coverage, where he showcased why the Bears drafted him eighth overall. Smith has a chance to continue that dominance, where he's established himself as the future of this defense.

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack remains one of the NFL's fiercest defenders, and he's more important than ever heading into a 2021 season where Chicago's defense has questions at cornerback. The best way to combat those inconsistencies is with a strong pass rush, where Mack will need to be at his best, especially with the uncertainty of Robert Quinn. Last season, Mack was solid, even as he struggled with injuries throughout the year. Now, Mack is healthy and ready to lead the Bears off the edge.

