Ranking the Bears’ general manager candidates

The Chicago Bears are searching for a new general manager after parting ways with Ryan Pace last week, and there’s been no shortage of intriguing candidates to replace him.

The Bears requested to interview 15 candidates for GM, and there are still four candidates yet to interview before the organization finalizes their list. And it’s certainly a diverse group, which includes stars on the rise and former GMs.

Ed Dodds interviewed with the Bears earlier this week, and he’s since taken his name out of the running, which leaves Chicago with 14 confirmed candidates.

While it’s difficult to rank the current crop of candidates, I’m ranking them based on my preference and qualification.

JoJo Wooden | Chargers Director of Player Personnel

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Chargers director of player personnel (2013-Present); Jets assistant director of player personnel (2007-12)

Wooden is a GM candidate with solid front office experience. Wooden joined the Chargers back in 2013, where he oversees the pro and college scouting departments, and he appears poised to take the next step as a general manager. He also spent 16 seasons with the Jets, including as their assistant director of player personnel for his final six years.

Ran Carthon | 49ers Director of Player Personnel

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Relevant Experience: 49ers director of player personnel (2021-Present); 49ers pro personnel director (2016-20)

Carthon has been ascending in the 49ers organization, where he served as the director of pro personnel (2017-20) before being promoted to director of player personnel last season. He manages the pro scouting department, does advance scouting and helps the team make acquisitions.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah | Browns VP of Football Operations

Relevant Experience: Browns VP of football operations (2020-Present); 49ers director of football research and development (2017-19)

Adofo-Mensah is one of the more intriguing candidates this cycle, and his journey from Wall Street to the NFL has been impressive. Adofo-Mensah has had the opportunity to work alongside Browns GM Andrew Berry, where he’s overseen day-to-day operations of the Browns.

Eliot Wolf | Patriots Director of Scouting

Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Browns assistant GM (2018-19); Packers director of football operations (2016-17)

Wolf is best known as being the son of Ron Wolf, but he’s had his share of success within the Packers organization for the first 13 years of his career. He worked his way up to director of football operations before heading to the Browns to serve as assistant GM. He’s been around successful organizations in the Packers, Browns and now the Patriots.

Ryan Poles | Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Chiefs executive director of player personnel (2019-Present);

Poles has been a rising star within the Chiefs organization. His strength is in college scouting and the draft, but he’s broadened his resume to include pro scouting and the personnel side of things. Poles has survived two regime changes in Kansas City dating back to 2009, a sign that he’s well respected within that organization.

Reggie McKenzie | Dolphins Senior Personnel Executive

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Dolphins senior personnel executive (2019-Present); Raiders GM (2012-18)

McKenzie boasts 27 years of NFL experience, which includes serving as the Raiders GM. During his time in Oakland, McKenzie was responsible for drafting players like Khalil Mack, Derek Carr and Amari Cooper. McKenzie also spent 18 years with the Packers as a pro personnel assistant, director of pro personnel and director of football operations, where Green Bay won two Super Bowls.

Glenn Cook | Browns VP of Player Personnel

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Browns VP of player personnel (2020-Present); Browns assistant director of pro scouting (2016-19)

Cook is one of the Browns’ top talent evaluators, and it’s easy to see why the Bears wanted to bring him in for an interview. Cook works closely with Browns GM Andrew Berry, who has raved about Cook’s broad skill set and his ability to evaluate talent, manage the scouting department and his people skills.

Jeff Ireland | Saints Assistant GM

Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Saints assistant GM (2015-Present); Dolphins GM (2008-13)

Ireland is someone who already has GM experience during his time with the Dolphins, which was certainly a learning experience. Since joining New Orleans, Ireland has been instrumental in the Saints’ success since 2017, which includes some impressive drafts.

Champ Kelly | Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel

AP Photo

Relevant Experience: Bears assistant director of player personnel (2017-Present); Bears director of pro scouting (2015-16)

The Bears have a solid GM candidate already within the organization in Kelly, has a good understanding of how things work both on the scouting and executive side of things. Kelly is highly respected within the Bears organization, where he’s been instrumental in the scouting process and has served as a mentor for young Bears scouts.

Monti Ossenfort | Titans Director of Player Personnel

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Titans director of player personnel (2020-Present); Patriots director of college scouting (2014-19)

While Ossenfort isn’t one of the more well-known candidates, he’s highly regarded in league circles. Ossenfort boasts 20 years of experience, which includes 15 years with the Patriots, an organization that’s the blueprint for winning franchises. It would be nice to bring that to Chicago.

Joe Schoen | Bills Assistant GM

AP Photo

Relevant Experience: Bills assistant GM (2017-Present); Dolphins director of player personnel (2014-16)

Schoen is a sought-after candidate this cycle, and he has experience both on the college scouting and personnel side of things. Schoen has served as Bills GM Brandon Beane’s right-hand man, where he’s helped turn Buffalo into a contender.

Morocco Brown | Colts Director of College Scouting

AP Photo

Relevant Experience: Colts director of college scouting (2016-Present); Browns VP of player personnel (2014-15);

Brown has been instrumental in the Colts’ success in the NFL draft, where he’s developed an eye for scouting talent. But he’s also been Colts GM Chris Ballard’s right-hand man. There’s also the fact that he started with the Bears as assistant director of pro personnel (2001-07).

Omar Khan | Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Steelers VP of football & business administration (2016-Present); Steelers director of football administration (2011-16)

While Khan doesn’t have the scouting background of some others on this list, he’s more than qualified to build a solid scouting department. Khan’s experience on the business side of things would certainly be beneficial for the Bears, and he’s certainly a star on the rise.

Rick Smith | Former Texans GM

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Relevant Experience: Texans GM (2006-17)

Not only does Smith have experience as a GM, but he deserves the credit for taking an expansion franchise and turning them into a playoff contender. After Smith stepped away for a family reason, things went downhill for the Texans. He has a proven track record for success, which is something the Bears can’t say.

