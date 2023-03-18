Ranking the Bears’ new free agent additions by PFF grades

The Chicago Bears have welcomed nine new additions through the first wave of free agency.

That includes some impact starters in linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, guard Nate Davis and defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings. They’ve added some key depth in quarterback PJ Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan and running backs D’onta Foreman and Travis Homer.

When looking at Chicago’s new additions, there’s one thing that stands out: Most of them graded extremely well by Pro Football Focus last season.

So, with that mind, here’s a look at the PFF grade for every Bears free agent addition, ranked from lowest to highest.

TE Robert Tonyan

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 57.7

RB Travis Homer

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 63.2

QB PJ Walker

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 64.4

OG Nate Davis

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 70.6

DE DeMarcus Walker

USA Today Sports

2022 PFF grade: 72.8

RB D'Onta Foreman

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 73.1

DT Andrew Billings

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 76.4

LB Tremaine Edmunds - 79.0

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 79.0

LB T.J. Edwards - 84.8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 84.8

