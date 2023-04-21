Ranking the Bears’ biggest roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re finalizing their draft board before things get underway next Thursday night in Kansas City.

It’s been an eventual offseason for Chicago so far, headlined by their blockbuster trade of the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. They landed two first-round picks, two second-round selections and a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore.

While general manager Ryan Poles has done a good job bolstering the roster during free agency, there are still some glaring holes on the roster that should be addressed in the NFL draft next week.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ five biggest needs:

Center

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There are questions about how the center position will shake out for Chicago, both this season and beyond. Sam Mustipher is officially out, and Cody Whitehair looks like he’s positioned to start at center for the first time since 2020. Whitehair has been an effective center for the Bears in the past, but he does carry a $14.1 million cap hit this season. So you’d like to see Chicago find a long-term solution in the NFL draft, where there will be options.

Cornerback

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

While there are bigger needs on defense, cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense, be it on the boundary or in the slot — and that guy isn’t Kindle Vildor. Ultimately, it depends on where Chicago wants Gordon to line up in Year 2, as he played both outside and inside during his rookie season. But there are options to upgrade in the draft.

Interior defensive line

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation. But the Bears are still in need of a disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense. While Jones was solid in that role last year, the team could find an upgrade in the draft.

Offensive tackle

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago still has a glaring need at the right tackle position after free agency. Many expected them to be active in pursing the likes of Orlando Brown Jr., Mike McGlinchey and Jawaan Taylor. But Poles wasn’t going to overpay or sign players who don’t fit the team’s scheme. Still, the only offensive line move the team made was signing guard Nate Davis. Considering the offensive line’s struggles to keep Justin Fields upright last season, the Bears need to shore up the tackle position. Right now, Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, and the belief is Chicago will address tackle with that No. 9 pick.

Edge rusher

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front. Al-Quadin Muhammad was released after a disappointing season, which left Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson on the roster. While the Bears have since added some veterans with upside in free agency — DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green — they’ll look to add to that group in the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire