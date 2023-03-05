Ranking the Bears’ biggest offensive line needs

The Chicago Bears will look to overall the offensive line this offseason, where there are needs across the board.

There’s an argument to be made that Chicago could see an entirely new starting five heading into the 2023 season, but we’ve still got a long way to go between free agency, the NFL draft and everything in between.

When looking at where general manager Ryan Poles should focus on upgrading the offensive line, there are some positions that have a greater need than others given several factors.

Here’s how we rank the Bears’ needs along the offensive line this offseason:

Guard

Guard is the least pressing concern for the Bears this offseason. When looking at those currently on the roster, Teven Jenkins feels like the one who has the best chance to lock down a starting role in 2023. Jenkins found a new home at right guard last season, and he was easily their best offensive lineman. But he’s struggled with injuries in his first two seasons, which is the one downside.

Cody Whitehair is the veteran leader of the offensive line group, but his play has declined over the last couple of seasons. That coupled with his $14.1 million salary cap hit, he’s a prime candidate for a cap casualty. Still, there’s a scenario where both Jenkins and Whitehair are starting at their respective positions in 2023, which doesn’t make guard nearly as concerning as the other positions.

Center

The Bears will have a new starting center in 2023, and that guy is most likely not on the roster right now. Chicago signed Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal last offseason to serve as their center, but injuries limited him to just 10 snaps at the position. He suffered a broken thumb in training camp that had him stuck at guard. And once Patrick could finally snap a football, he suffered a season-ending toe injury in Week 7.

Sam Mustipher has essentially been the team’s starting center for the last two-plus seasons. Mustipher stepped in after Patrick broke his thumb, and he started all but one game at center over the last two years. Still, Mustipher has been a liability at times on the offensive line, and it’s clear the Bears can — and will — upgrade at the position either in free agency or the NFL draft.

Tackle

Protecting quarterback Justin Fields is of utmost importance heading into 2023, which means Chicago needs to upgrade at the tackle position. At the very least, the Bears need to find a new starting right tackle. Riley Reiff and Larry Borom split time at the position, but they can get better production out of a veteran or rookie. Reiff is a free agent and Borom figures to factor into a swing tackle role.

Former fifth-round pick Braxton Jones had a solid rookie season at left tackle for Chicag — although he wasn’t without his faults — and he was praised by Poles. Still, if the Bears can upgrade at left tackle — be it in free agency or the NFL draft — Poles will pull the trigger on that move. Chicago needs to do a better job protecting Fields, and that starts with getting some reinforcements on the outside.

