Ranking the Bears’ 2022 opponents from easiest to toughest

With the NFL schedule officially released, we now when the Chicago Bears will be facing off against their 2022 opponents.

This season, the Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East on top of their NFC North rivals and same-place finishers from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC South.

Chicago last played the AFC East in 2018 and the NFC East in 2019. Since then, both divisions have changed and their teams have improved. As the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild under rookie coach Matt Eberflus, here are their opponents ranked from easiest to toughest.

Detroit Lions (Weeks 10, 17)

Despite how bad the Bears were in 2021, they still swept the Lions for the third time in the last four seasons. The Lions did have an impressive draft, but they’re still in rebuild mode. With the way Chicago has had their number recently, they remain their easiest two games this season.

New York Jets (Week 12)

The Bears will face multiple second-year quarterbacks this season, with Zach Wilson being one of them. The Jets haven’t been competitive in a long time and are the only team in the AFC East that doesn’t have much of a shot to win the division. New York and Chicago are in similar boats – young head coaches, second-year quarterbacks, and stuck in a rebuild. This could be an ugly game.

Houston Texans (Week 3)

With the Deshaun Watson saga out of the way, it’s Davis Mills’ time in Houston. After having an impressive rookie season, the future is bright for the young quarterback. The only issue is the team around him. Houston has needs at almost every position, they are at least another season or two away from being a playoff contender.

Atlanta Falcons (Week 11)

The last time the Bears played the Falcons, we saw the highest moment of the Nick Foles Era in Chicago. Foles lead a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game 30-26. With Atlanta losing Matt Ryan this offseason and Chicago rebuilding on both sides of the ball, this game is wide open.

New York Giants (Week 4)

Daniel Jones already has multiple losses to the Bears. Jones is in a make-it or break-it year with the Giants. If he doesn’t play well, he is likely out of a job. New York will be looking for revenge after losing 29-3 to Chicago last season.

Philadelphia Eagles (Week 15)

The Bears and Eagles have had a mini rivalry over the last few seasons, with Philadelphia taking the wins in those matchups. A blowout loss in 2017, the double doink in 2018, and another loss in 2019 have had Bears fans bitter. You have to go all the way back to 2011 to find the last team the Bears beat the Eagles. Five straight losses, that’s bad.

Washington Commanders (Week 6)

The newly-named Commanders will play under the lights of Soldier Field in late October. In 2019, the Bears snapped a seven-game losing streak to Washington. The Commanders have still won 14 of their last 17 meetings. The last time they lost in Chicago was 19 years ago in 2003.

Miami Dolphins (Week 9)

It’s impossible to gauge where the Dolphins are at. They added Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead this offseason and look to be a complete team. Their biggest question is at quarterback. There are no more excuses for “Tua Time” in Miami. This team should be a playoff team and should give the Bears a tough game.

Minnesota Vikings (Weeks 5, 18)

Kirk Cousins is coming off of a year in which his Vikings swept the Bears in the season series. As Minnesota continues to improve, they become a tougher opponent. These two matchups could be ugly for the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys (Week 8)

After a short playoff run last season, the Cowboys are looking to get back to where they started. With a loss in their most recent matchup against the Bears, Dallas will be looking for some redemption. A healthy quarterback, a solid running game, and good weapons for Dan Prescott makes Dallas one of the toughest teams Chicago will play this season.

San Francisco 49ers (Week 1)

The 49ers are supposed to be good, but it’s hard telling. Last season, they beat the Bears by 11 points. If Trey Lance is the starting quarterback and he is as good as the experts have touted him to be, San Francisco will be a very successful team for years to come. If he’s not, at least the 49ers have swept Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs in his career.

New England Patriots (Week 7)

Despite how good some of the other teams are on this list, the Bears haven’t found a way to beat Bill Belichick since 2000. They couldn’t beat New England in the Tom Brady era, and they’ve struggled to stay in some of these games. Since their meeting in Super Bowl XX, the Bears have just one win over the Patriots. That one win was 22 years ago — in 2000 – before the Patriots’ dynasty.

Buffalo Bills (Week 16)

The Bills are a fantastic football team, and unless Josh Allen falls off the face of the earth, this is going to be an ugly game for Chicago. The Bears do hold an 8-5 record against Buffalo, but history doesn’t matter going into this one. Chicago is rebuilding and Buffalo is ready to win a Super Bowl. They’re on two different levels.

Green Bay Packers (Weeks 2, 13)

The goal each year is to at least defend home-field against the Packers. That’s easier said than done, as the Bears haven’t beaten the Packers in the Matt LaFleur era. Their last win came in 2018. Since that game, it’s been all downhill, with the Bears being blown out in three of their last four meetings.

