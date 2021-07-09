Ranking Auburn’s wide receivers in 2021

With the addition of Demetris Robertson transferring to Auburn, the Tigers have a much different look at wide receivers entering the 2021 season.

The former Georgia receiver will be the oldest player in the room and will carry the most experience of any skill player in Bryan Harsin’s offense. Although inexperienced, the wide receiver room on The Plains is filled will a lot of explosive players and has a ridiculous amount of upside.

With the departure of Eli Stove, Seth Williams, and Anthony Schwartz, Auburn’s next version of a big three at the wide receiver position will be a wait and see type situation as younger guys like Kobe Hudson, ZeVian Capers, and Elijah Canion fight for playing time in this new Mike Bobo offense.

Let’s rate Auburn’s receivers going into fall camp after the addition of Robertson.

9. Caylin Newton, Senior

It was a fun story when Newton announced he would be attending Auburn University but it seems like a tough road for him to crack the starting rotation in 2021.

8. J.J. Evans, Redshirt Freshman

Evans is a young receiver that will be able to do a lot of effective things in the open field. He has a chance to be a key number two or three option in this offense by the time he's done on The Plains.

7. Shedrick Jackson, Senior

Jackson was the most veteran wide receiver room before the addition of Robertson. Former players talk about his ability to lead and is ready to step up but his inability to stay healthy is his largest hurdle.

6. Malcolm Johnson Jr., Sophomore

Johnson Jr. is one of the fastest players in the SEC. Harsin and Bobo will dial up enough plays to him to make him a key role player in this offense in 2021. He has the ability to pop on any play.

5. Ze'Vian Capers, Sophomore

Capers was a starter in the slot for last year's squad at some points in the season. It will be interesting to see how he is used in this new offense.

4. Elijiah Canion, Sophomore

Canion had a breakout game against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl and also looked great in the A-Day game. He could be a fixture on the outside for Bo Nix this season.

3. Kobe Hudson, Sophomore

A former high school quarterback has shown that he is a natural wide receiver. Hudson will be a big part of the Auburn passing game.

2. Ja'Varrius Johnson, Sophomore

Johnson has set himself up for a breakout season. His production in the slot could be what helps Auburn's offense take a huge step forward in 2021.

1. Demetris Robertson, Senior

The newest man in the receiver room has the chance to be the best. Robertson will have a chance to become Nix's favorite target once fall camp begins.

