Ranking Auburn football’s past 10 season openers

Auburn has gone 8-2 over the past decade in it’s season openers. Both losses came at the hands of Clemson.

Auburn opens this season against arguably the worst team in FBS, the Akron Zips. This will be the first time in four seasons that Auburn does not open their season against a ranked opponent.

Let’s go back through the past decade and rank Auburn’s season openers.

10. Auburn 19, Clemson 26 (2012)

Auburn held a 19-16 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game, but a late rally by Clemson gave the Tigers of South Carolina a seven point win. An inauspicious start to one of Auburn's worst seasons of the 21st century.

9. Auburn 13, Clemson 19 (2016)

Anyone who remembers the "Spinning Cox-Cat" will immediately remember after that they don't want to remember this game. Such an abysmal offensive showing.

8. Auburn 42, Utah State 38

Auburn was down 38-28 midway through the fourth quarter, but some late heroics from Barrett Trotter and Michael Dyer gave Auburn the lead with 30 seconds left in the game.

7. Auburn 31, Louisville 24 (2015)

Three interceptions from Jeremy Johnson offset an otherwise enjoyable showdown between an incredibly overhyped Auburn team and a future Heisman winner in Lamar Jackson.

6. Auburn 41, Georgia Southern 7 (2017)

The beginning of the Jarret Stidham era started off with a 41-7 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

5. Auburn 45, Arkansas 21 (2014)

Jeremy Johnson came in for the suspended Nick Marshall and went 12 of 16 for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of Arkansas.

4. Auburn 29, Kentucky 13 (2020)

Auburn forced three Kentucky turnovers in a 29-13 win over the #23 Wildcats. Auburn was clinging to a 15-13 lead until a strong fourth quarter pushed Kentucky over the edge.

3. Auburn 31, Washington State 24 (2013)

The Gus Malzahn offense started out slow in 2013. However, the game itself was a thriller. A 100-yard kickoff return by Tre Mason and a 75-yard touchdown run by Corey Grant punctuated what was the start of a special season.

2. Auburn 21, Washington 16 (2018)

On third and long in the redone, Jartavious Whitlow ran over a Washington defender on a go-ahead touchdown to give Auburn a top 10 win to open the 2018 season.

1. Auburn 27, Oregon 21 (2019)

After a shaky day, true freshman Bo Nix put together the drive of his career late in the game and threw a touchdown to Seth Williams with less than a minute remaining to earn Auburn it's second win over the Pac-12 in as many years.

