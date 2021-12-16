Ranking Auburn football’s 2022 recruiting class by immediate impact

Auburn had an absolutely incredible early signing day.

The Tigers jumped from near the bottom of the SEC’s recruiting rankings to fifth, and then from the mid-thirties nationally to No. 15. There were questions about whether or not Bryan Harsin and his staff could recruit. Obviously, the recruiting class isn’t finished, but the answer seems to be yes.

Auburn is bringing in several high-profile guys, most of whom should honestly see the field in some capacity in 2022, especially on the defensive side of the ball where Auburn needs to fill some holes.

Here is Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class ranked by immediate impact, from least to most.

Caleb Wooden, saftey

Auburn needs a little depth at safety next season, but Wooden will most likely just be a depth piece for the Tigers in year one.

Tre Donaldson, saftey

Donaldson is one of the more talented players in the class, but he may not see the field simply because he will be seeing more playing time on the basketball court with Bruce Pearl & Co.

Powell Gordon, linebacker

Gordon was a TFL machine at Auburn High school, but may not see significant playing time for the Tigers as a freshman.

Jay Fair

Fair is most likely going to be buried on the WR depth chart for his first season.

Enyce Sledge, defensie tackle

Auburn will need some depth at nose tackle, but Sledge will be that depth in 2022.

Eston Harris Jr., offensive tackle

Harris is certainly at a position of need for Auburn, but how quickly he makes an impact as a freshman is uncertain.

Camden Brown, wide receiver

Brown is a tall, physical receiver that may get some snaps this season, but most likely nothing significant.

Marquise Gilbert, safety

Auburn needs safety help, and they’ll get it from the No. 1 JUCO safety.

Omari Kelley, wide receiver

Kelley may not crack the top of the receiver rotation until 2023.

Micah Riley-Ducker, tight end

Riley-Ducker should get some love as a pass-catcher in 2022.

Damari Alston, running back

Alston will get a few touches on the field, and will serve his biggest role off the field on Twitter recruiting Auburn’s 2023 class. Legitimately, though, Alston has potential.

Keionte Scott, cornerback

Scott will play a significant role in filling the gaps in Auburn’s secondary.

Robert Woodyard, linebacker

Woodyard could play immediately for Auburn.

JaDarian Rhym, cornerback

Rhym will see some legitimate playing time at corner for Auburn.

Austin Ausberry, cornerback

Ausberry will get playing time as well.

Caden Story, defensive line

Story will make some impact as a freshman in 2022.

Holden Geriner, quarterback

If Auburn does not pursue a transfer portal quarterback, I believe Holden Geriner will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Alex McPherson, kicker

McPherson has a cannon for a leg and will be Auburn’s starting kicker next season.

