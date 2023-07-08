Ranking Auburn’s 2023 games by difficulty

As usual, the Auburn Tigers are set to play one of the toughest schedules in college football.

And while the Tigers are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, there is optimism after Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s staff have done an excellent job flipping the roster over the offseason.

They are now under two months until Auburn starts the season against UMass on Sept. 2 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. That game will kickstarts Auburn season which features 12 opponents and nine Power Five opponents.

They will of course be facing Alabama and Georgia but they did get some luck with their SEC East opponent this season, drawing Vanderbilt. Here is a ranking of each of Auburn’s games from easiest to hardest to win.

vs. UMass (Sept. 2)

The Minutemen have not had multiple wins in a season since 2018 and shouldn’t give Auburn any problems in the season opener.

vs. Samford (Sept. 16)

Samford is coming off an 11-2 season and is one of the top teams in the FCS. However, the talent gap will be too much for the Bulldogs and Auburn should cruise to victory.

vs. New Mexico State (Nov. 18)

The Aggies won six of their last seven games last season to finish 7-6 but struggled against Power Five opponents, getting blown out by Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri. Auburn should do the same in their final game before the Iron Bowl.

at Vanderbilt (Nov. 4)

The Commodores went 6-7 last season and picked up nice wins over Florida and Kentucky. The rebuild is progressing well under Clark Lea but they still have a long way to go before they are on the same level as the rest of the SEC. Auburn should be able to pick up an easy conference win.

at California (Sept. 9)

The Golden Bears are not a better team than Vanderbilt but Auburn will have to fly all the way across the country and face them in Week 2 of the Freeze era. With Auburn expected to have newcomers all across the starting lineup and on the two-deep, there will still be plenty of adjustments to make and this game will be much closer than if they played later in the season.

vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 28)

The Bulldogs are a mystery entering the season, they have a first-year head coach in Zach Arnett after the tragic passing of Mike Leach. Arnett has had some impressive defenses as a coordinator and could give Auburn some fits. Will Rogers is back at quarterback and looking to break more records in his final season.

This will surely be an interesting matchup with Freeze facing his former team and Auburn’s flirtation with Lane Kiffin last season. Ole Miss should once again have a great offense but has always been suspect on defense under Kiffin.

at Texas A&M (Sept. 23)

The Aggies are the most interesting team in the conference, they are loaded with talent but have continuously underperformed. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can design great offenses but how he fits with head coach Jimbo Fisher will be critical. This will be a tough game for Auburn to open SEC play.

at Arkansas (Nov. 11)

The Razorbacks crushed Auburn last year and while there is plenty of turnover on the coaching staff, they still have KJ Jefferson at quarterback and should not be taken lightly. He and running back Raheim Sanders are one of the best one-two punches in the country and will be a difficult game for Auburn to win.

vs. Alabama (Nov. 25)

Alabama not being in one of the top two spots feels off but with questions about who will win the quarterback battle they slot in at No. 3. Also in Auburn’s favor, the Iron Bowl will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium and that can’t be discounted.

at LSU (Oct. 14)

LSU won the SEC West in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era and is looking to do so once again with the return of veteran quarterback Jayden Daniels. They also have one of the best defensive players in the country in Harold Perkins and Auburn has always struggled in Baton Rouge. Auburn will have its bye week before this matchup and that could prove key.

vs. Georgia (Sept. 30)

They are back-to-back national champions with one of the most talented rosters in the country and have completely dominated this series under Kirby Smart. Hugh Freeze is looking to close the gap but right now the Bulldogs are well ahead of Auburn.

