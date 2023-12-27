Ranking Arkansas’ 10 best wideouts under Kenny Guiton

Arkansas wide receivers have been a steady bunch for most of the last decade plus, even if the Razorbacks’ results haven’t always been great.

With news breaking Tuesday night that Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton was set to become Wisconsin wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton, the natural question followed: Will any of his wideouts accompany him to Madison?

It’s too early to know for sure, but a rapport must have been built with some as Guiton held the Arkansas gig for three seasons. He even took over running the entire offense for the back half of 2023 after coach Sam Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Guiton, however, played at Ohio State when current Badgers head coach Luke Fickell was a coach, albeit a defensive one, with the Buckeyes.

So, as we can’t predict a transfer portal entry, let’s look backward instead of forward. Let’s look to what Guiton accomplished with his bunch over those three years.

These are the 10 best wide receivers – through those three seasons, mind you (we know Isaiah Sategna fans; he’ll be here soon enough) – to play for Guiton at Arkansas.

10.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons: 15 receptions, 248 yards, 2 TD

9. Tyrone Broden

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

One season: 15 receptions, 109 yards, 3 TD

8. Warren Thompson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons: 31 receptions, 382 yards, 4 TD

7. Tyson Morris

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

One season: 24 receptions, 337 yards, 2 TD

6. Ketron Jackson

Michael Chang/Getty Images

One-plus season: 21 receptions, 374 yards, 4 TD

5. Isaac TeSlaa

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

One season: 34 receptions, 351 yards, 2 TD

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One season: 59 receptions, 702 yards, 3 TD

3. Andrew Armstrong

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One season: 56 receptions, 764 yards, 5 TD

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One season: 47 receptions, 901 yards, 8 TD

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One season: 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 TD

