Ranking the area's top football sophomores

Dec. 29—This has been a banner year for Northeast Mississippi football prospects. We've had 10 seniors sign with FBS programs, including seven with Power 5 teams. And we're still waiting to find out where Starkville receiver Braylon Burnside — a former Mississippi State commit — will end up.

We might not see such a deep pool of elite talent in this area for many years to come. That doesn't mean there isn't a lot of talent coming down the pike. In fact, the class of 2026 has a lot of promise.

Several sophomores had big impacts this season, and a few of them are already getting serious college looks. So, here are the area's top five sophomores from this past season, ranked. (According to ... me.)

5. Braden Shettles

In two seasons, the New Albany quarterback has passed for 4,040 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shettles has good size for his age at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds. He works hard on the technical aspects of his game. With so much starting experience already, he's a dark horse prospect that recruiters would do well to keep an eye on.

4. Jayce Taylor

Playing in the shadows of guys like Tre Gunn and Jathan Hatch, Taylor quietly had a strong season as a two-way player for Biggersville. As a linebacker, he made 106 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks.

As a running back, the 6-1, 220-pounder was used a lot in short-yardage situations. He finished with 560 yards and 16 touchdowns on 79 carries.

Taylor will have a much more visible role next season, and you can bet the offers will start flowing in.

3. Braylen Williams

Like Shettles, Williams has two years of starting experience under his belt. And as good as he was as a freshman, Williams made marked improvement this fall: He had a better completion percentage (54.2% to 61.5%), more passing yards per game (190.3 to 222.8) and more rushing yards (753 to 1,004).

Williams doesn't like being viewed as an athlete who happens to play quarterback. The 5-11, 190-pounder wants to be the total package, and he's well on his way.

His lone offer is from Akron.

2. J.J. Hill

After seeing some spot duty in 2022, Hill (6-0, 220) took on a featured role this season. He proved a nice complement to versatile tailback Qua Middlebrooks.

Hill rushed for 891 yards and 18 touchdowns on 128 carries. He's a bruiser who's hard to tackle, but he also has good vision and can squeeze through tight spaces.

Hill already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

1. JaReylan McCoy

Back in the summer I wrote that McCoy will be as good as he wants to be. Seems he wants to be pretty good.

The 6-7, 245-pound defensive end had a stellar sophomore campaign, with 44 tackles, 12 TFL and 11 sacks. Size, athleticism and speed are just a few of his qualities.

McCoy is a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He holds several offers, including MSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State.

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com