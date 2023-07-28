Ranking area high schools' top 5 wide receivers

Jul. 28—Time to start looking at the offensive skill positions in this week's high school football player position rankings.

Wide receiver isn't always the deepest of groups around here, but we've got some studs at the moment.

My weekly reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

5. Anterion Venson, Nettleton: The senior has a lot of experience, with 91 catches for 1,599 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. Last season, Venson had 51 catches for 826 yards and six TDs.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has caught passes from three different quarterbacks in as many years. That's not been a problem because Venson is a quick study.

He can line up wide or in the slot and knows how to create space in his routes. Venson has great body control when going up for a ball. He's also a strong perimeter blocker.

4. J.T. Beasley, Saltillo: Over the past two seasons, Beasley has recorded 70 catches for 1,109 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's a big kid at 6-4, 190.

He knows how to use that size to his advantage, and he's got great hands.

However, Beasley is coming back from an ACL injury he suffered in December playing basketball. It's not yet known how soon he'll be able to take the field, but the Tigers desperately need him out there.

Beasley holds offers from ICC, Northeast and Stetson University.

3. Tyreke Darden, Tupelo: As a sophomore, Darden had a breakout season at one of Tupelo's deepest positions. He caught 35 passes for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

Darden (6-3, 190) is a big-play threat for three reasons: He knows how to use his size, he can weave through traffic like a slot receiver, and he's got breakaway speed.

In fact, he'll line up in the slot some this season.

Rivals has Darden as a three-star recruit. He doesn't have any big college offers yet, but he's got Division I talent.

2. J.Q. Witherspoon, Tupelo: The 5-9, 150-pounder is one of the most explosive players in the area. He had 33 catches for 640 yards — that's 19.4 yards per catch — and five TDs last season.

He had 123 yards in the 6A North final versus Starkville before breaking his toe. Tupelo lost that game, 41-32.

Witherspoon is also a big threat in the return game; he took a kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown last year.

He has several juco offers.

1. Braylon Burnside, Starkville: The senior is one of the top receivers in the state, a four-star prospect who is committed to Mississippi State. He's the No. 8-ranked player in his class in Mississippi, per 247Sports.

Burnside (6-1, 185) led all area receivers last season with 75 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 TDs. He's got strong hands and racks up yards after the catch. Starkville uses a lot of option routes in its scheme, and Burnside knows how to fit those routes based on coverages.

He's been playing varsity ball since his freshman year, and that kind of experience is invaluable.

PREVIOUSLY: Defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties, athletes, offensive linemen

NEXT WEEK: Running backs

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal.