Ranking area high schools' top 5 safeties

Jul. 7—Hope everyone made it through the Fourth of July holiday with all their digits intact. Regardless, we soldier ahead with my high school football position rankings.

We're looking at the top five safeties this week. It was probably the toughest position for me to nail down, partly because the area has quite a few playmakers on the defensive back end.

A reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

5. Gavin Pargo, Nettleton: Even as a freshman last year, Pargo made a big impact, recording 61 tackles and three interceptions.

He's only 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, but Pargo plays a physical style and is a good open-field tackler. Nettleton coach John Keith said Pargo has a good burst with his first step and great lateral quickness. He also plays wide receiver, so he knows what to do when the ball is in the air.

4. Allen Dobbs, Amory: He's just a junior, but Dobbs (6-3, 173) already has 28 starts under his belt. He made 38 tackles, an interception and forced two fumbles last season.

Coach Brooks Dampeer said Dobbs has good instincts and knows how to use his big frame. He'll play some nickelback this fall and could spend more time around the box, depending on formations.

Advertisement

3. Brewer Bailey, Tupelo Christian: The 5-11, 170-pound senior has great closing speed and knows how to finish a tackle. In fact, one area coach told me that Bailey "is the best tackler I've seen in a long time."

Last season he notched 89 stops, 17 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown. Bailey is also the Eagles' quarterback, which makes his defensive work all the more impressive.

Bailey recently received his first college offer, from Hendrix College, a Division III school in Arkansas.

2. Michael Turner, Ripley: Turner just has a knack for finding the ball and has great hands. That's why he made 10 interceptions last season, returning two for touchdowns. Only two other area players made 10 picks: Biggersville's Tre Gunn and Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS.

Advertisement

Turner, a 6-2, 170-pound senior, recorded 41 tackles. He played offense as well, making 15 catches for 317 yards and five TDs. He has a handful of junior college offers.

1. Shamaar Darden, Tupelo: An Ole Miss commit, Darden is the No. 26-ranked 2024 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. Last season he recorded 73 tackles, 3 TFL and eight passes defended.

Darden brings a lot of intangibles to the table, such as experience and a ton of confidence. As Tupelo coach Ty Hardin put it, Darden "plays with his hair on fire. Loves to run all over the field and bring the wood once he gets there."

He's also versatile enough to play cornerback if needed, and he might even get a few snaps at receiver this season.

Advertisement

PREVIOUSLY: Defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks

NEXT WEEK: Athletes

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com