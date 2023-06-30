Ranking area high schools' top 5 cornerbacks

Jun. 30—My high school football position rankings continue with the area's top five cornerbacks.

A lot of teams around here employ run-heavy offenses, so cornerback is not the deepest position group. But we've got some really good ones who make quarterbacks think twice about throwing in their direction.

A reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

5. Dillon Ruth, Tupelo: Ruth got a decent amount of playing time last season, recording 19 tackles and four passes defended. His deflection in the fourth quarter against Grenada led to a Zech Pratt interception, which helped seal a 20-7 win.

Ruth will have a much bigger role this fall. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior is an aggressive cover man who's good with the ball in the air.

4. Cooper Waddle, Itawamba AHS: As a freshman, Waddle recorded 31 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended. Impressive to be sure, but he won't have Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith behind him at safety this year.

Coaches are confident in Waddle's ability to cover a team's top receiver, though. That's partly because he's plenty fast, plus he's got decent size (6-0, 160).

Advertisement

3. Ken Herron, Oxford: Herron had 39 tackles and two interceptions last season. At 6-3, 185 he has great length, and he has the speed to match receivers stride for stride.

Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said Herron has a high ceiling. The senior has no college offers yet and could be a recruiting steal.

2. Elijah Spratt, Amory: A two-way player — he's also a receiver — Spratt notched 30 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass break-ups last fall. Those numbers would likely be even better were opponents not so averse to throwing at him.

The 5-10, 170-pound senior has eight career interceptions and will be a third-year starter. Spratt has offers from Mississippi College and a couple of junior colleges, and he said he's also getting looks from Southern Miss, Central Arkansas and Western Michigan.

Advertisement

1. Jakwon Morris, Tupelo: College coaches are finally cottoning onto this kid. As a junior, he recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Morris is a three-star recruit and ranked 44th among 2024 Mississippi prospects, per 247Sports. Tupelo coach Ty Hardin recently told me, "Every college (coach) that's come through and watched him is like, 'Man, who is this kid?'"

The 6-foot, 170-pounder holds offers from Southern Miss, Central Arkansas, Texas State, UNLV and UT Martin.

Hardin said Morris is not only the fastest player on the team, he's also sharp coming out of breaks and can use his long wingspan to his advantage. With a big senior season, more college coaches will start taking notice of Morris.

PREVIOUSLY: Defensive linemen, linebackers

NEXT WEEK: Safeties

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com