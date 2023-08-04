Ranking area high schools' top 5 running backs

Aug. 4—My high school football position rankings continue with running backs. We've always got a bunch of good ones in this area, and this year's crop is sprinkled with some Division I talent.

My weekly reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

5. Zion Nunn, Booneville: The junior is entering his third year as a starter. Over two seasons, Nunn has rushed for 1,963 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 993 yards and 14 TDs last fall.

He's also a threat out of the backfield, making 16 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Nunn can beat defenders to the edge but is also adept at running in traffic. He's beefed up this offseason and now stands 5-foot-10, 205 pounds.

4. Jay Stevenson, Starkville: Last season at Heritage Academy, Stevenson rushed for 2,004 yards and 33 touchdowns on 200 carries. He played for Eupora as a freshman and sophomore, rushing for 1,663 yards and 31 TDs during his time there.

His transfer comes at a good time for Starkville, which saw leading rusher Curtis Willis graduate.

The 6-1, 210-pound Stevenson has good speed and can be hard to stop once he gets running downhill. But he'll be facing much tougher competition in MHSAA Class 7A.

3. Jalen Washington, Houston: After a huge sophomore season, Washington's junior campaign was derailed three games in by a torn ACL. Despite that, his career numbers are impressive: 3,136 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The 5-8, 195-pounder is healthy again, but can he get back to his previous level of play? At his best, Washington is a mix of raw power and speed.

He is a Southern Miss commit.

2. Qua Middlebrooks, Tupelo: He only has some junior college offers, but Middlebrooks (5-8, 157) is perfectly suited for Tupelo's offense. He's quick, he's tough and he's versatile.

Last season he rushed for 1,201 yards and 16 TDs on 171 carries — that's 7.0 yards per carry. He came up big in big games. Two examples: He rushed for 125 yards and three TDs in a win over Clinton, and he scored three times in Tupelo's 6A North final loss to Starkville.

Middlebrooks is a weapon out of the backfield, too. He made 19 catches for 240 yards and four TDs last fall.

1. Kahnen Daniels, West Point: The senior has everything SEC coaches want in a running back: size (6-1, 190), speed (4.5 in the 40), power, vision — you name it.

Last season Daniels rushed for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns on 203 carries. He often lined up at quarterback, which is just a way to get him the ball more quickly in West Point's run-heavy attack. Daniels can spot a crack in the defense and explode through it, and he's a tremendous open-field runner.

West Point has churned out numerous great running backs over the years, but Daniels is extra special. The senior is committed to Florida.

