Ranking area high schools' top 5 offensive linemen

Jul. 21—We now turn our attention to offensive players for my high school football position rankings. And we'll start where every good offense starts: up front.

The area's offensive lineman talent pool is especially deep this season, and I can personally attest that they are some big dudes. The top three on this list were at the Daily Journal offices on Monday for a photo session, and they had to be shot separately because our studio couldn't hold them all at once.

My weekly reminder: I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

5. Nate Kelley, Mantachie: The 6-foot-6, 305-pound senior is a freakish athlete. I saw a video of him doing leg kicks, and he has the extension of an NFL punter.

Kelley plays right tackle for an offense that runs the old Notre Dame box, so we know he can run block. His pass-blocking skills are hard to judge from film due to such a small sample size — Mantachie averaged just 8.5 pass attempts per game last year.

Kelley has offers from Central Arkansas, Mississippi College and some junior colleges.

4. Caden Hodges, Tupelo: At 6-4, 300, Hodges has the kind of frame you want at the Class 7A level. He's also got two years of starting experience.

He was a right tackle last season but will play left tackle this fall. That sort of versatility is just one of the reasons Hodges has been able to stay on the field.

Hodges has offers from Mississippi College, Mississippi Valley State, Southeast Missouri State and several jucos.

3. Kobe Williams, Amory: A right tackle, Williams (6-6, 300) is the No. 25-rated senior in the state, according to 247Sports. He has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and big hands, and he knows how to channel his tremendous strength into each block.

Williams continues to hone his technique, including horizontal movement.

He is a Memphis commit.

2. Isaiah Autry, Itawamba AHS: Already a big kid, Autry has packed on more muscle this offseason and now stands 6-6, 290. After playing at Philadelphia as a freshman and then at Tupelo Christian as a sophomore, Autry had a breakout season upon transferring to IAHS.

The left tackle knows how to use leverage and is adept at reading defensive pressures.

Autry is the No. 18-rated senior prospect in the state and has committed to Oklahoma.

1. William Echoles, Houston: The 6-4, 290-pound senior can play any position on the line and will be at left tackle this season.

Echoles has exceptional footwork and is deft with his hands. There is no type of blocking he can't do well, which is a testament to his natural athleticism.

The Ole Miss commit also has natural intelligence and plenty of football savvy. He's ranked two spots behind Autry by 247Sports, but several coaches I've talked to believe Echoles is the best offensive lineman in Mississippi.

brad.locke@journalinc.com