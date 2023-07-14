Ranking area high schools' top 5 athletes

Jul. 14—We've completed the defensive portion of my high school football position rankings, with offense just around the corner. Bridging the gap this week are the top five athletes — that is, guys who excel on both sides of the ball.

I always enjoy highlighting these kinds of players. It's why I added a Two-Way Player of the Year award to our football postseason honors back in 2017. I also enjoy highlighting smaller programs, which is where most two-way players are found.

Mild spoiler alert: There are three players from one team on this week's list, which ought to tell you how good said team should be this fall.

And just as a reminder, I am not ranking these players purely from a recruiting perspective. Past performance is a big factor, as is the eyeball test, plus input from coaches, etc.

5. Jayce Taylor, Biggersville: He's very solidly built at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds — and he's just a sophomore. Taylor played running back and linebacker last season. He rushed for 335 yards and 12 touchdowns on 31 carries, and on defense he had 75 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 6 sacks.

Biggersville coach Case Ingram said Taylor could end up being one of the best recruits to ever come from that area. His future is likely on defense, but he can dole out punishment from either side of the ball.

4. Tre Gunn, Biggersville: I could have easily included Gunn among my top cornerbacks. He made 10 interceptions to go with 52 tackles last season.

The senior is a receiver on offense and makes for a nice target at 6-1, 180. He made 22 catches for 222 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gunn can get yards after the catch, whether by dodging tacklers or running through them. On defense, he's what they call a lockdown corner. He holds a handful of junior college offers.

3. Za Pratt, Vardaman: Pratt is a third-year starter, so he has a ton of experience. He's 6-2, 220, which makes him formidable as a linebacker and downright intimidating as a running back at the Class 1A level.

Last season, Pratt rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns, and on defense he notched 85 tackles, 8 TFL and two interceptions. The senior is versatile enough that he can also play receiver and defensive end.

Pratt has an offer from Coahoma Community College, and more offers should be coming.

2. Chris Parker, Houston: A junior, Parker plays wide receiver, cornerback and safety, and he can handle linebacker duties, too. That versatility on defense makes him an "X-factor," according to Houston coach Baylor Dampeer.

Last season, Parker logged 70 tackles, 5 sacks and three interceptions. On offense, he had 456 yards and three touchdowns rushing, plus 257 yards and three TDs receiving.

Parker is only 5-8, 150, but he plays bigger.

1. Jathan Hatch, Biggersville: The senior is committed to Louisville as a safety, but he's also a force on offense for the Lions.

Last season, Hatch (6-2, 190) rushed for 1,696 yards and 26 TDs on 112 carries — that's 15.1 yards per tote. Defensively, he made 24 tackles and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Hatch has all the tools. As Cliff Little, who coaches him in basketball, recently told me, "Jathan's able to do things that most humans can't do. He's just a freakish athlete."

