Ranking the AP Top 25’s greatest SEC college football programs ever

With the 2023 preseason AP Top 25 poll having dropped last week, it saw no shortage of established programs once again landing on the rankings given their track record of historical success. Many are quick to regard these teams, and their coaches, among the best football programs of all time.

To put those sentiments to the test, College Football News developed a formula using every final AP Top 25 Poll since 1936 to identify which college football programs have been the epitome of success for over the last 86 years. To put it in layman’s terms, AP Poll voters have essentially compiled a subjective view of which college football teams are the best of the best.

As a reminder, the AP’s annual national champion, or No. 1-ranked team, receives 25 points, the No. 2 team gets 24 points, and so on. In taking a cumulative look at how the AP final polls have finished since 1936, we get a view of how programs have better performed over others based on the total number of AP “points” received. 247Sports was kind enough to share the AP Top 25 Poll’s greatest programs ever, but we here at Aggies Wire are keen to understand which SEC football programs stood out among the pack.

Here is a granular look at the country’s all-time greatest SEC football programs, ranked by total points based on AP Poll finishes since 1936:

Ole Miss Rebels (No. 24 - 362 points)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off 18 wins over the last two seasons, including a 2021 season in which they finished 11th in the final AP Poll with a season-high ranking of No. 8.

Texas A&M Aggies (No. 21 - 397 points)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In spite of last season’s 5-7 debacle, there is plenty of faith in what’s brewing in College Station as the Aggies were ranked 23rd in the 2023 AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Maroon and White finished fourth in the final AP Poll back in 2020, their highest mark since their inaugural SEC season back in 2012.

Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on Aggies Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 20 - 444 points)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to taking a step backward last fall, the Razorbacks finished the 2021 regular season campaign ranked in both polls, with an AP high of No. 8 and a final AP Poll finish of No. 21.

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Florida Gators (No. 15 - 551 points)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier’s hiring in 2022 marked what was essentially a turnaround operation in Gainesville, but the Gators’ record of historical success speaks for itself. Florida has won three national championships since 1996 and has produced three Heisman winners in the same timespan.

Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire.

Auburn Tigers (No. 14 - 584 points)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a minute since the Tigers finished in the final AP Poll, having been ranked 14th in 2019 following a 9-4 campaign (5-3 SEC). Like their fellow conference counterpart in Florida, Auburn’s all-time ranking is indicative of their historical success, having twice appeared in the national championship game since 2010 and winning it all with an unbeaten season that year with Heisman winner Cam Newton.

Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs (No. 12 - 682 points)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs football program has advanced leaps and bounds since Kirby Smart’s arrival in Athens, having finished in the top 10 in the final AP Poll for six seasons and counting. As the reigning back-to-back national champions heading into the fall, a potential three-peat would catapult Smart and Georgia in these all-time rankings.

Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire.

LSU Tigers (No. 11 - 688 points)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Brian Kelly-led Tigers are coming off a 16th-place finish in the 2022 final AP Poll with a season-high ranking of No. 6. LSU could be knocking on the doorstep of an SEC title this season, but this program has had no shortage of success both at the conference and national title level. Since 2000, the Tigers have had three separate national championships under Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron respectively, with the latter’s 2019 regarded as among the most impressive campaigns by a football program in history.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 10 - 706 points)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been more than a minute since the Vols last won the national title back in 1998, and truth be told this football program has had an up-and-down track record up until their 2022 campaign. Last year, Tennessee debuted at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, ranked as high as second in the AP Poll Top 25, and finished No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 in spite of late-season losses and injuries to the likes of Heisman contender Hendon Hooker.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1 - 1,150 points)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes, and Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide finishing atop another all-time rankings list. Alabama’s Head Coach is second-to-none, having captured six national titles since 2009 without losing more than two games in a season in 12 years. Saban is 189-27 in Tuscaloosa and despite missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, he has the Crimson Tide in a strong position moving forward after signing another top-ranked recruiting class.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire