Ranking all of Common's rhyming NBA All-Star introductions

To cap a 45-minute pregame production for the 2020 All-Star Game at the United Center, Chicago-based entertainer Common introduced every player and coach with a spoken-word rhyme. It was entirely unnecessary, but it certainly was something. Here they are, ranked from worst to best.

27. Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors (coach)

“The head coach for Team Giannis. In the All-Stars, this is his first. From the defending champion Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse.”

26. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

“From inside or outside, either way he’ll get you. First-time All-Star from the Utah Jazz, Donovan ‘Spida’ Mitchell.”

25. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

“He may not talk a lot, but on the court he gives a clinic. Four-time All-Star from the L.A. Clippers, Kawhi Leonard.”

24. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

“A big man with big skills, yes indeed. From the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid.”

23. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

“He’s a two-time All-Star, so you know he’ll get it done. From the Milwaukee Bucks, give it up for Khris MIddleton.”

22. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

“From the land down under, he’s always all about winning. From the Philadelphia 76ers, y’all give it up for Ben Simmons.”

21. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

“Here from the Toronto Raptors, and you know they do it proudly. Six-time All-Star and floor commander, Kyle Lowry.”

20. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

“2019 All-Rookie First Team, and you know he’s just begun. From the Atlanta Hawks, they call him ‘Ice’; we also know him as Trae Young.”

19. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

“He’s KIA’s Most Improved Player, and tonight he’s ready to rock ‘em. Here from the world champion Toronto Raptors, give it up for Pascal Siakam.”

18. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

“He’s got crazy skills that you can’t overstate ‘em. From the Boston Celtics, first-time All-Star Jayson Tatum.”

17. Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

“A 10-time All-Star, he’s a general with the ball. From the Oklahoma City Thunder, the great Chris Paul.”

16. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

“Unable to play due to injury, but anywhere on the court he can kill it. From the Portland Trail Blazers, give it up for my man Damian Lillard.”

15. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

“We knew he’d be an All-Star from everything he’s shown us. From the Indiana Pacers, Domantas Sabonis.”

Chicago-based entertainer Common rhymed ever player's name for the All-Star introductions. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

14. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

“The reigning MVP can drive the lane with no refusal. From the Milwaukee Bucks, the captain of the team, Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

13. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

“Making his All-Star debut, going hard in the paint is his style. From the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo.”

12. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

“Representing the three-point range from the lane, he’ll give you a dosage. From the Denver Nuggets, two-time All-Star, ‘The Joker,’ Nikola Jokic.”

11. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

“A seven-time All-Star, one of the generation’s greatest. From the South Side of Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis.”

10. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

“This All-Star’s the truth, keeping the defense honest. The reigning Rookie of the Year from the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic.”

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

“A league MVP who breaks ankles with no pardon. From the Houston Rockets, the league’s leading scorer, James Harden.”

8. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

“In his breakout season, representing the bayou kingdom, first-time All-Star from the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram.”

7. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

“When he heats up from outside, it’s like a pressure cooker. First-time All-Star from the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker.”

6. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

“Known for his fashion, but his triple-doubles are his best look. From the Houston Rockets, give it up for Russell Westbrook.”

5. Frank Vogel, Los Angeles Lakers (coach)

“Making his second All-Star appearance, he runs the team like a mogul. From the Los Angeles Lakers, the coach, Frank Vogel.”

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

“Like a protest on the court, he’s an all-time disrupter. From the Miami Heat, y’all give it up for Jimmy Butler.”

3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

“Sixteen-time All-Star, three-time champion, we continue to witness his reign. One of the greatest to play the game, from the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James.”

2. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

“A four-time All-Star, he handles the rock like Gibraltar. From the Boston Celtics, give it up for Kemba Walker.”

1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

“Think you can shake this first-time All-Star? Au contraire, mon frere. From the Utah Jazz, the Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert.”



