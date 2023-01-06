Ranking Alabama’s wins during the 2022 football season
Now that the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 football season has concluded, it is time to look back on some of the best moments from what most programs consider a tremendous season. But by Alabama standards, it was somewhat of a disappointment.
Nick Saban and the Tide finished 11-2 on the season and dispatched Kansas State to win the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Alabama’s schedule was among the toughest in all of college football featuring road games at Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss.
Unfortunately, two losses on the final play of the game would keep the Crimson Tide out of the college football playoff for just the second time since its incorporation into the game.
Following the conclusion of Alabama’s season, Roll Tide Wire ranks the Tide’s wins during the 2022 campaign and are listed below.
Kansas State
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
AP Photo/Michael Thomas
Ole Miss
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Auburn
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Texas A&M
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Utah State
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
ULM
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Peay
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.