Ranking the Alabama wide receivers in the NFL

Alabama has seen plenty of success in the recruiting trail, on the field, in the NFL draft and, ultimately, in the league.

One of the strongest positional groups the Crimson Tide has produced are wide receivers.

Whether it be one of the greatest to currently play the game, or a former Heisman-winner still finding his footing, former Alabama receivers have made names for themselves at the highest level.

7. Cam Sims - Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 15 rec, 211 yds, 2 TDs

Cam Sims numbers may not be great, but his presence on the field is consistently felt. On a Washington team that sits just a few pieces away from expected success, he may be set up for an interesting 2022 season.

6. Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

2021 Stats: 31 rec, 281 yds, 2 TDs

Calvin Ridley played only five games last season for the Falcons, but still managed to put up decent numbers considering the extremely short season. Ridley’s role as WR1 for the team is important for an offense that has begun shifting its identity.

5. Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

2021 Stats: 38 rec, 467 yds, 0 TDs

Jerry Jeudy also saw a shortened season last year. The rising third-year receiver has shown flashes of his former Alabama-like self, but the lack of a consistent quarterback has definitely impacted his numbers.

4. Julio Jones - Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

2021 Stats: 31 rec, 434 yds, 1 TD

Julio Jones was recently considered to be the greatest active wide receiver in the game. Now, as he prepares for season No. 12 and his second with the Titans, he must try and boost his numbers and play a key role in an offense that features another dangerous receiver and one of the best running backs in the game.

3. Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 104 rec, 1,015 yds, 6 TDs

Jaylen Waddle was an immediate improvement for the Dolphins lackluster offense from the season before. The rookie broke the record for most receptions in year No. 1. With a new coaching staff, the ceiling has been raised even higher for Waddle.

Story continues

2. DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2021 Stats: 64 rec, 916 yds, 5 TDs

DeVonta Smith was the 2020 Heisman-winner and the talent certainly translated over to the NFL. In his first season, Smith had a big, positive impact on the Eagles – a team that’s looking to improve its offense in 2022.

1. Amari Cooper - Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 68 rec, 865 yds, 8 TDs

Amari Cooper is now one of the top receivers in the NFL. HIs role on the cowboys offense is massive, as a veteran presence that is consistent and reliable. Not only is he a leader, but the numbers he puts up on the field helps as well.

1

1