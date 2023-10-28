Ranking Alabama’s remaining games from easiest to hardest

Alabama’s season was thrown for a loop after losing the Week 2 home matchup against Texas. The Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff chances took a hit, but were not out of reach. Now, as the regular season winds down, Alabama is still making that uphill climb.

The belief among experts is that for Alabama to make the CFP, the Tide will have to win out and defeat Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Well, before the conference championship can even be considered, the team must make it through the regular season.

Following the off week, the Crimson Tide will face LSU at home, then Kentucky on the road, followed by Chattanooga at home and then will end the regular season on the road at Auburn.

Here’s how those games rank from easiest to most difficult.

Chattanooga

The Mocs enter Tuscaloosa with one goal: make history. If Alabama falls the Chattanooga at home with a College Football Playoff berth on the mind, then this would be one for the history books.

Kentucky

Kentucky had such a strong start to the season but fell mightily after an ugly road loss to Georgia. Devin Leary hasn’t been the star many believed he would be when transferring in from NC State. With this game being in Lexington, the Crimson Tide won’t be handed a win here, but it’s not going to be as difficult as the other two on this list.

Auburn

The Iron Bowl is at Auburn this year, which is the main reason why this game is considered difficult. Strange things happen when the Tide makes the short trip over to the Plains. The Tigers head coach, Hugh Freeze, is in his first season with the program and he is no stranger to defeating Nick Saban. He managed to do so in back-to-back seasons while at Ole Miss.

LSU

LSU is a good team that managed to lose a couple. The Tigers of Baton Rouge look to make it two in a row against the Crimson Tide after defeating Alabama at home last season. This time around, the game takes place in Tuscaloosa. LSU’s impressive offense will go head-to-head with the Tide’s scary defense. It should be a good one that garners national attention.

SEC Championship (maybe)

The hardest game of all, however, would be the SEC championship game. If Alabama can win the aforementioned contests, the program’s postseason fate will rely on the outcome of the conference championship. Right now, it’s looking like it will be Georgia (big surprise), but regardless of the opponent, it won’t be an easy task. That being said… they have to earn the right to get there first.

