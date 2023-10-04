Ranking Alabama’s remaining games from easiest to hardest

Alabama football enters Week 6 with a 4-1 record with the only loss being at home to Texas. That loss, paired with an ugly-looking win against USF on the road, led to the Crimson Tide being ranked as low as No. 13 this season. The College Football Playoff is still within reach.

In order to compete for a playoff spot, Alabama will have to finish the regular season undefeated and take down whoever will represent the SEC East in the conference championship game.

It won’t be easy, but the Tide seems hungry to return to national dominance.

Before they can worry about the postseason, the team must get through the seven remaining regular season contests. Here’s how they rank from easiest to hardest.

Chattanooga will catch the Crimson Tide a week before the Iron bowl. Anything can happen, but it doesn’t look good for the Mocs.

The Razorbacks can give the Tide a tough time, but Arkansas sits at 2-3 through five weeks and the team isn’t living up to expectations.

LSU (Nov. 4)

LSU took down the Tide in 2022, which led to the Tigers representing the SEC West in the conference championship. However, Brian Kelly’s 2023 squad doesn’t appear to be poised to make such a run. With ugly losses to Florida State and Ole Miss, it might get worse before it gets better for the fans down in Baton Rouge.

The Vols broke Alabama’s decade-and-a-half-long winning streak in 2022, but the Third Saturday in October this season isn’t expected to be as close. This one takes place in Tuscaloosa and Tennessee hasn’t looked nearly as strong as they did this time last year.

Auburn (Nov. 25)

Auburn has impressed fans, despite what their current record shows. Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC and he brings with him the recipe to defeating Nick Saban, something he did twice while at the helm of the Ole Miss program. The Iron Bowl is at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, which could be cause for concern. On paper, Alabama has the better team, but none of that matters in this rivalry.

Before the start of the season, I would not have guessed Kentucky would be considered one of Alabama’s toughest matchups. Then again, I wouldn’t have guessed the Tide would have had the issues they have now. The Wildcats are undefeated at the time of writing this and look like they could be the real deal. A lot will change between now and Nov. 11, but this contest is shaping up to be a good one in Lexington.

Texas A&M (Oct. 7)

Texas A&M has bounced back in a big way from a disappointing 2022 season. A lot is on the line in the Tide-Aggies matchup. Both teams have one non-conference loss, which means the outcome of this game could help decide which program represents the SEC West in the conference championship. Alabama will have to earn a win against a top-five defense in one of the most hostile college football environments.

