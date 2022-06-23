Ranking Alabama’s newest transfers based on potential impact

Alabama football has been a historically strong program. Under Nick Saban, Crimson Tide football seems invincible. His ability to adapt to the latest and biggest changes is not something every coach can do.

Recently, the opening of the NCAA transfer portal made it easier for players to leave one program and join another immediately.

Even before losing to Georgia in the national title game, Alabama had made a big move in the transfer portal by landing former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.

Now, heading into the 2022 season, four more transfers joined Ricks. Players from various positions on both sides of the ball are making the move from other Power Five programs and will likely see immediate playing time.

Which one will have the greatest impact?

Tyler Steen (OT, Vanderbilt)

Alabama’s offensive line certainly needs some work. The 2021 unit was far from solid and the 2022 A-Day spring game didn’t show much improvement. Steen has proven himself to be a great offensive lineman. The only question is: will he make the whole group better?

Tyler Harrell (WR, Louisville)

Harrell is fast. I could really just leave it at that, but I’ll continue. Harrell will be a big boost to the wide receiver unit in 2022, especially after losing John Metchie III and Jameson Williams. The only issue is that Harrell, unlike another receiver on this list, will have to compete against some of the rising in-house talents that has been with the program. Will his impact be felt? Yes. Will it be felt often? We don’t know yet.

Eli Ricks (CB, LSU)

Ricks was the first transfer to get this wave going. Though injured in 2021, he’s still considered to be one of the best defensive backs in the conference and is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s safe to say that his presence will be felt, especially by opposing offenses.

Jermaine Burton (WR, Georgia)

Burton was a member of the Georgia team that defeated Alabama in the national championship just a few short months ago. As previously mentioned with Harrell, Burton join a depleted wide receiver unit that lacks in-game experience. Burton’s proven consistency and experience will make him a Day 1 starter.

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Georgia Tech)

Jahmyr Gibbs will be the centerpiece of this Alabama offense. Yes, it may sound funny to hear that considering the quarterback just won the Heisman. However, Gibbs is a generational talent. He can quite literally do it all. His main ability, aside from breaking through holes for massive touchdowns, is catching passes out of the backfield. So Gibbs might really just be an extra receiver for Bryce Young to throw to.

